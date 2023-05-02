Cork Airport welcomes new service to Bristol

Cork Airport has welcomed a new, six-times weekly regional service which the airport has said will enhance connectivity between the south of Ireland and the south-west of the UK and offer a significant boost for tourism.

Operated by Emerald Airlines, the new Aer Lingus Regional service from Cork to Bristol had its inaugural flight on Friday evening.

The addition of Bristol to the expanded route network at Cork Airport opens direct air connectivity between two vibrant, cultural cities, with Bristol considered the capital of the south-west of England.

Combining its strong maritime heritage with a modern, dynamic culture, Bristol is one of the most cosmopolitan cities outside of London.

A city which is easy to explore on foot, Bristol offers a variety of entertainment and cultural attractions, and the new service will also provide greater access to Wales, Somerset, Gloucestershire, Devon, and Cornwall.

The new service is operated using an ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft, which emits 45% less CO₂ than regional jets, according to the French-based aircraft manufacturer, ATR.

Speaking at the commencement of the new Aer Lingus Regional service to Bristol, Niall MacCarthy, managing director at Cork Airport, said Bristol has strong, unserved demand following the resumption of international air travel post-pandemic.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emerald Airlines, trading as Aer Lingus Regional to Cork, to serve such an important route and opening up connections to South-West England and Wales,” Mr MacCarthy said.

“Our team will work very closely with Emerald Airlines to expand their route network further at Cork Airport in due course. We trust the travelling public flying from Cork will strongly welcome and support this new route.” Ciarán Smith, head of commercial at Emerald Airlines, said the company was pleased to offer increased connectivity and convenient timings to its customers.

“We are confident that this highly anticipated route will be well-received by both business and leisure travellers, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with our partners in Cork Airport and Bristol Airport, ensuring the success of this service,” Mr Smith said.

The new service to Bristol brings to ten the number of UK routes available direct from Cork Airport, a list including London Heathrow, London Stansted, London Gatwick, London Luton, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, East Midlands, and now Bristol.