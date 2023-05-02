Cork golfers get ready to tee up for Enable Ireland Ladies Golf Classic

- For further information on the golf event, contact Maria on 087-7905029 or send an email to mdesmond@enableireland.ie.
- Also, see EnableIreland.ie for further about Enable Ireland.
GOLFERS across Cork are getting ready to tee up for Enable Ireland’s annual Ladies Golf Classic next week.
The event next Monday will raise funds for the charity’s Children’s Services Centre in Curraheen.
Now in its 12th year, Enable Ireland’s Ladies Golf Classic will take place at Lee Valley Golf and Country Club in Ovens.
“Lee Valley is honoured to again this year host the Enable Ireland Ladies Golf Classic here in Co. Cork,” said Lee Valley Golf Club managing director David Keohane.
“We know the great work of this charity and we look forward to welcoming golfers here. Hopefully, the weather will accommodate on the day.”
Stalwart Enable Ireland volunteers Anne Hegarty, Margaret Keane, and Gillian O’Connell who are organising the event have secured over 40 teams who will all play on the day and compete for team and raffle prizes.
“We really appreciate David Keohane coming on board to sponsor this special event,” Ms Hegarty said.
“We are delighted to have so many teams booked to play on the day and we look forward to a very warm welcome from Lee Valley again this year.”
Founded in 1948, Enable Ireland provides services for over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families in 15 counties.
In Cork, 1,800 children and their families attend the Lavanagh Centre in Curraheen, where three Children’s Network Disability Teams provide services including physiotherapy and hydrotherapy, speech and language, social work, psychology, early years education, and occupational therapy.
Speaking ahead of the event, Enable Ireland Cork director of services Gillian Darrer extended her appreciation to the charity’s supporters.
“On behalf of Enable Ireland, I would like to thank everyone who kindly donates and gives of their time to support us,” she said.
“We really appreciate the work of all of our much-valued volunteers and all those who donate so generously to this event as we strive to complete the funding of our children’s centre.”
Keep up-to-date with the top stories in Cork with our daily newsletter straight to your inbox.
15 minutes agoAll-Ireland SFC: Cork await their fate in today's draw for the new round-robin format
19 minutes agoCork golfers get ready to tee up for Enable Ireland Ladies Golf Classic
47 minutes agoHow the period conversation is gaining momentum in sport
52 minutes agoWaterford win was vital for Cork in terms of Tipperary game
Have you downloaded your FREE App?
It's all about Cork!
Have you downloaded your FREE App?
It's all about Cork!
© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713
Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more