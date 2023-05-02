Cork golfers get ready to tee up for Enable Ireland Ladies Golf Classic

GOLFERS across Cork are getting ready to tee up for Enable Ireland’s annual Ladies Golf Classic next week.

The event next Monday will raise funds for the charity’s Children’s Services Centre in Curraheen.

Now in its 12th year, Enable Ireland’s Ladies Golf Classic will take place at Lee Valley Golf and Country Club in Ovens.

“Lee Valley is honoured to again this year host the Enable Ireland Ladies Golf Classic here in Co. Cork,” said Lee Valley Golf Club managing director David Keohane.

“We know the great work of this charity and we look forward to welcoming golfers here. Hopefully, the weather will accommodate on the day.”

Stalwart Enable Ireland volunteers Anne Hegarty, Margaret Keane, and Gillian O’Connell who are organising the event have secured over 40 teams who will all play on the day and compete for team and raffle prizes.

“We really appreciate David Keohane coming on board to sponsor this special event,” Ms Hegarty said.

“We are delighted to have so many teams booked to play on the day and we look forward to a very warm welcome from Lee Valley again this year.”

Founded in 1948, Enable Ireland provides services for over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families in 15 counties.

Stalwart volunteers and golf event organisers Gillian O’Connell and Margaret Keane, David Keohane, Managing Director, Lee Valley Golf & Country Club and Maria Desmond, Regional Fundraising Manager, Enable Ireland at the launch of Enable Ireland’s ‘Lavanagh Ladies Golf Classic’. The event will be held in Lee Valley on Monday, May 8 with all funds raised going towards Enable Ireland’s children’s centre in Curraheen.Picture: Darragh Kane

In Cork, 1,800 children and their families attend the Lavanagh Centre in Curraheen, where three Children’s Network Disability Teams provide services including physiotherapy and hydrotherapy, speech and language, social work, psychology, early years education, and occupational therapy.

Speaking ahead of the event, Enable Ireland Cork director of services Gillian Darrer extended her appreciation to the charity’s supporters.

“On behalf of Enable Ireland, I would like to thank everyone who kindly donates and gives of their time to support us,” she said.

“We really appreciate the work of all of our much-valued volunteers and all those who donate so generously to this event as we strive to complete the funding of our children’s centre.”