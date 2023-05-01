Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 21:23

Locals will welcome back Kinsale Sevens after 'quiet and calm' weekend, says councillor

He believes the people of Kinsale will welcome the tournament back to the seaside town with “a heart and a half".
Signs were erected across Kinsale ahead of the Rugby Seven’s tournament, reminding those in attendance that anti-social behaviour and offences would not be tolerated.

Martin Mongan

FINE Gael Councillor for Bandon-Kinsale Kevin Murphy described the Kinsale Sevens event last weekend as “quiet and calm”. Signs were erected across Kinsale ahead of the Rugby tournament reminding those in attendance that anti-social behaviour and offences would not be tolerated.

The signs were placed at the rugby grounds and in the town to remind spectators to drink responsibly and the consequences of being caught with illegal substances. Mr Murphy commended the gardaí for their efforts.

“The response that I got from the gardaí was that nothing in comparison to last time. There were a few small incidents here and there.

“There was a big crowd there and no great issues at all from top to bottom and [gardaí] are quite happy with how the weekend went,” Mr Murphy said.

The signs were erected from an order issued by Judge James McNulty in Bandon District Court earlier this year, due to history of offending during the tournament. Judge McNulty said: “While we are not dealing with children, we are dealing with young adults, and just like older adults, they need to be aware of the boundaries and the consequences. Given the history of offending in and around this event, primarily the misuse of drugs, the court wishes to heighten awareness of the law as it is.”

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo: “This office has not been made aware of any incident of note in Kinsale this weekend.” 

Mr Murphy believes the people of Kinsale will welcome the tournament back to the seaside town with “a heart and a half".

Gardaí investigate after a man's body is found in Bantry
Call to address 'anti-social behaviour' in Ballincollig
Opening of new aesthetic and wellness clinic sees 10 new jobs created in Cork city
