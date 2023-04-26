Signs erected in Kinsale warning against antisocial behaviour ahead of Rugby Sevens tournament

SIGNS have been erected across Kinsale ahead of the Rugby Sevens tournament this May Bank Holiday weekend, reminding those attending the event that anti-social behaviour and offences will not be tolerated.

The Heineken Kinsale Rugby Sevens is set to return this week-end after a covid-related hiatus, and is expected to attract more than 5,000 rugby fans to the seaside town.

Organisers of the annual tournament have placed special signs at the rugby grounds and in the town to remind people of the consequences of being caught with drugs, and asking them to drink responsibly.

This comes on foot of an order issued by Judge James McNulty in Bandon District Court earlier this year, following what he described as a history of offending in and around this event.

Judge McNulty said: “While we are not dealing with children, we are dealing with young adults and just like older adults they need to be aware of the boundaries and the consequences.

“Given the history of offending in and around this event, primarily the misuse of drugs, the court wishes to heighten awareness of the law as it is.”

Local councillor Kevin Murphy (FG) said that locals are worried that instances of antisocial behaviour will once again put a dampener on the social occasion.

“We have had huge problems over the years, it got worse as the event has come along in recent years,” said Cllr Murphy.

In a statement, the organisers of volunteer-run event said:

“Kinsale Rugby Club welcomes the recent ruling by Judge James McNulty at Bandon District Court. We see this as a continuation of the partnership we’ve built with the local Kinsale business community and An Garda Síochána to ensure the popular Kinsale Rugby Sevens event continues to be a safe event enjoyed by players and fans.

“We have always worked closely with Kinsale businesses and An Garda Síochána to ensure this event is run in the safest, most positive manner and this has meant us making changes as we’ve grown and learned.

"We see Judge McNulty’s ruling as a further step in our close engagement with the entire local community.

“The Kinsale Rugby Sevens Committee engage with event professionals – security, health and safety, medical support etc – to ensure the event is run in a manner that will do justice to everyone who travels to enjoy it. We will do everything in our power to ensure our visitors have a safe and enjoyable visit.”