Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 13:16

€470,000 in funding for sports clubs across Cork city

Sports clubs across Cork city are set to receive funding from Cork City Council this month. 
€470,000 in funding for sports clubs across Cork city

Cork City Council will this month distribute close to half a million euro in funding to sports clubs across the city.

Donal O’Keeffe

Cork City Council will this month distribute close to half a million euro in funding to sports clubs across the city.

The council’s sports committee is due to meet early this month to approve the allocation of €470,000 in funding to sports clubs across Cork city.

Councillor Seán Martin, who is the chairperson of Cork City Council’s sports committee, said councillors had made funding for sports clubs a priority since their first meeting with council management after the election in 2019.

“Every year since, the funding has got bigger, and so we’re at €470,000 now and the plan is to go to €500-and-odd-thousand for next year,” Cllr Martin told The Echo.

“The submissions have come in and we’ll be meeting early this month to decide what to do with the funding.

“There’s applications for up to €5,000 and there’s applications from €5,000 plus,” the Fianna Fáil councillor said.

Mr Martin said that in some cases sports clubs had not been aware that funding was available, and councillors and council staff had assisted them in making applications.

“This year we have a weighted factor, we’ve put €50,000 aside to give an extra bit to the bigger clubs with the most membership.” 

Cllr Martin said sports funding from Cork City Council had never been higher. “It will be almost €2 million by the time the council finishes, which is a good day’s work."

Mr Martin, who has been a councillor since 1997, described as "extraordinary across the board" the funding currently being provided by Cork City Council.

“We’re able to do things. We’ve put in place a €200-and-odd-thousand award for estate resurfacing, which again was something we demanded from the first meeting of this council," Cllr Martin said.

“We told management that if we didn’t get these budgetary items in place, then there wouldn’t be any agreement with management.

“We had a list that we tick-boxed and, in fairness, management has come across as well."

Read More

Call for Ballincollig Powdermills to be rebuilt 10 months after fire

More in this section

€3.3 million for minor works in Cork primary and special schools €3.3 million for minor works in Cork primary and special schools
Water and traffic disruption on southside this week Water and traffic disruption on southside this week
Call for Ballincollig Powdermills to be rebuilt 10 months after fire Call for Ballincollig Powdermills to be rebuilt 10 months after fire
#cork - sportcork city council
<p>A Cork TD has raised in the Dáil the prospect of abolishing bin charges, which were introduced controversially two decades ago.</p>

Cork TD calls for bin charges to be abolished

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more