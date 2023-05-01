Cork water service workers ballot for action

Cork City and County Councils’ water staff have balloted strongly for industrial action concerning their proposed transfer to Uisce Éireann.

Brendan O’Brien, Siptu sector organiser for local authorities, said the union has been co-ordinating with its members concerning the Government’s decision to form a single public water utility.

Siptu has been mandated by its membership across Ireland, including Cork, to secure a number of requirements, including there be no forced staff transfers from Cork’s water sections to Uisce Éireann, formerly Irish Water.

Employees should have a choice to voluntarily transfer or to remain with their local authority, with the option to redeploy to another section, and that their earnings be protected, said Brendan O’Brien. Ambiguities arose around the protection of earnings of those remaining with certain local authorities, he added.

Correspondence with the Minister for Local Government, Darragh O’Brien, confirmed that the framework upheld the position that workers’ terms and conditions should be protected, including those who decided to stay with their local authorities.

“Despite that, local authorities persisted with this ambiguity to the point where we balloted our members for industrial strike action over this, and we are in the process of balloting right across the country at the moment,” said Brendan O’Brien.

“Cork county and city have declared their votes strongly in favour of taking industrial action.”

The number of workers affected is unclear, but it would involve a “substantial number” of employees in water services in Cork.

Under the water services framework, the workers’ earnings, conditions, and allowances are protected, including pensions.

Options include keeping the same terms as they transfer into Uisce Éireann, or if the worker so chooses, they have the option of adopting the Uisce Éireann pay model. This includes provision for bonus schemes over and above what thecCouncil provides.

“So if anything, they have the option to actually do better, moneywise. But it’s the worker’s choice,” said Brendan O’Brien.

CONCERNS

Concerns centre on rostered overtime and allowances.

“The agreement was quite clear and was re-iterated by the minister on subsequent occasions,” said Brendan O’Brien. “Those who stay in the local authorities maintain their current terms and conditions if they choose to stay. That’s what the current row is about, to make sure that’s upheld.”

Workers have a four-year period to make their decision. The ballot will run its course across each county, with an expected announcement by Siptu’s national council next week as to whether each council has met their chief concerns.

In the event that a council does not meet their concerns, it will fall to Siptu’s negotiating committee to proscribe what kind of industrial action will take place.

“We have been very clear, that if there is industrial action, then it does have the possibility to disrupt water services. It may be more than just work to rule,” added Brendan O’Brien.

ENGAGEMENT

Uisce Éireann said they have started their engagement with all local authority staff and “want and need as many staff as possible to choose to become Uisce Éireann employees.”

“We met with many staff directly at a series of information briefings held across in each local authority area from November 2022 to February 2023 and have a dedicated email address and phone number for all queries from local authority staff,” said a spokesperson.

“We will shortly be following up with a series of HR one-to-one meetings to clarify any individual questions and provide interested staff with all the information they need in order to make a decision on joining Uisce Éireann. This is a voluntary decision for all water services staff members, who can express an interest in transferring to Uisce Éireann any time between now and 2026.

“We hope as many staff as possible will choose to continue and grow their career in water services and join Uisce Éireann.”