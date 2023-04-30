Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 21:58

Cork kayaker narrowly avoids disaster thanks to Crosshaven RNLI

A CORK kayaker narrowly avoided disaster after members of the Crosshaven RNLI came to his rescue earlier this afternoon.

Sarah Horgan

A CORK kayaker narrowly avoided disaster after members of the Crosshaven RNLI came to his rescue earlier this afternoon.

They were alerted to the incident after a member of the public phoned emergency services reporting a kayaker frantically waving a paddle in the air. The man in his fifties had been unable to make it back on to his kayak and was at risk of drowning, Crosshaven RNLI were tasked with the rescue at 3.29pm. They successfully removed the man from the water before retrieving his kayak. Crosshaven RNLI members subsequently transported him back to his car in Ringaskiddy. Luckily, the kayaker did not require medical assistance. However, a spokesperson for Valentia Coastguard Station stressed the situation could have ended differently.

“The kayak was out by the mouth of the harbour where you are in the main shipping channel,” the spokesperson told the Echo. “He was in the middle of the harbour which is quite a dangerous area to be in. A member of the public observed him waving his paddle for assistance. This was very fortunate as there were no boats out there meaning that nobody else would have seen him. We will always advise people to ring us if they see anyone in trouble even if they are not fully sure as we will always check out the situation one way or another.”

