Future of Cork’s Marina Market remains uncertain after An Bord Pleanála appeal classed as invalid

THE future of Cork’s Marina Market remains uncertain after an appeal that was lodged over a refused retention planning application has been classed as invalid.

At the start of last year, CPR Properties Cork Limited lodged a planning application seeking permission to maintain their use of the site as a market/food emporium with a further request to expand the market’s footprint, creating an event and function/gallery space as well as a coffee roasterie and a health and lifestyle store.

They also sought permission to construct a mezzanine to facilitate seating within the food emporium and the removal of nine car parking spaces to facilitate the provision of a parcel pickup depot.

CPR Properties Cork Limited’s application also included a request for permission to provide 44 bike parking spaces and a bike rental hub.

However, the plans were turned down by Cork City Council last November.

The council had sought further information before making a decision on the application but ultimately decided to refuse permission, saying it considered the road infrastructure on Kennedy Quay to be “insufficient for the existing and proposed use which will generate increased pedestrian, cyclist, and vehicle volumes on Kennedy Quay over and above historical use”.

Planners said they considered that would lead to an “increased risk of pedestrian and vehicular conflict on Kennedy Quay” that would be “likely to endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard and obstruction of road users and be detrimental to road safety”.

They also said the proposed development “falls almost entirely within the Middle Land Use Planning Zone of the neighbouring COMAH establishment Gouldings Chemicals Ltd and as such is located in an area where it is necessary to limit the risk of there being any serious danger to human health or the environment.”

CPR Properties Cork Limited subsequently lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála but that appeal has since been marked as invalid.

However, The Echo understands that discussions have been taking place in the background in an effort to address the concerns raised and potentially find a solution.

BUSINESS AS USUAL

The market is open as normal in the interim.

Marina Market has been operating without planning permission since it opened in 2020.

The planning statement accompanying the application last year asserted that Marina Market is a “bustling addition to the currently underutilised Central Docklands”.

“A disused warehouse in [the] city’s port area has been transformed into a thriving and vibrant food and craft market attracting people of all ages.” “Repurposing old industrial buildings in a similar way could breathe new life into urban communities,” the statement contended.