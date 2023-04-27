Fota announces birth of four cheetah cubs

FOTA Wildlife Park announced the birth of four Northern cheetah cubs, a sub species which is considered endangered by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as there are less than 700 Northern cheetahs left in the wild.

To celebrate the birth of the Northern cheetah Cubs, Fota Wildlife Park are running a public contest to name the cubs and each entrant will be in with a chance to win one of four Conservation annual passes to Fota Wildlife Park.

Mother cheetah Gráinne with one of her four recently born cubs. Fota Wildlife Park are asking the public for help in naming four Northern cheetah cubs who were born on February 26th. Photo: Darragh Kane

The four cubs were born on February 26 to mother Gráinne and father Sam. The cub’s mother Gráinne is six years old and was born in Fota Wildlife Park. The cub’s father Sam was born in the Wadi Al Safa Wildlife Centre, Dubai, UAE and came to Fota in 2017.

Head Ranger, Julien Fonteneau said:

“The cheetahs enjoy being outside and have just started to join their Mum during feeding where they love to pull and lick the food.

"As a conservation charity and a zoological intuition, we value the importance of participating in European Endangered Species breeding programmes (EEP)."

Mother cheetah Gráinne with three of her recently born cubs. Fota Wildlife Park are asking the public for help in naming four Northern cheetah cubs who were born on February 26th. Photo: Darragh Kane

Fota Wildlife Park turns 40 this year and over 240 cheetah cubs, through breeding programmes, have been born at the park since it opened in 1983.

The Northern cheetah cubs can be viewed on Cheetah Hill.

On Sunday April 30 and Monday May 1, the Blue Imagination Playground returns. The playground is made up of squares, channel chutes and connectors and is suitable for children aged 2 to 12 years of age. The Playground will be open from 12noon to 4pm and is free with entry to Fota Wildlife Park. No prebooking needed.

Members of the public can vote to name the cubs via an online form on www.fotawildlife.ie/new.