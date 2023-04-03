Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 14:16

Watch: Fota Wildlife Park announces the birth of three endangered baby lemurs and two baby monkeys

All primates were born in Fota Wildlife Park in March
One of the baby Ring-tailed lemurs recently born in Fota Wildlife Park, Cork. Pic: Darragh Kane

Echo reporter

FOTA Wildlife Park has announced the birth of five new primates in the park.

These include three endangered baby ring-tailed lemurs and two black and white colobus monkeys, all of whom were born as part of breeding programmes for threated species in European Zoos. All primates were born in Fota Wildlife Park in March.

The baby lemurs mums both arrived at Fota from the Wildlands Adventure Zoo Emmen in the Netherlands in 2019 as part of a new breeding group. Merlot, the father of the babies, who was born in 2020; arrived in June last year from France. 

On March 9th and March 15th, two baby black and white colobus monkeys were also born in Fota Wildlife Park. With their white coats they resemble baby lambs. 

The two baby black and white colobus monkeys recently born in Fota Wildlife Park, Cork. Pic: Darragh Kane

Their mothers, who were born in 2017 came from Bonjnice Zoo in Slovakia, and their father Tom who was born in 2006 came to Fota Wildlife Park from Belfast Zoo in 2011.

This year Fota Wildlife Park is celebrating its 40th Anniversary and to mark the anniversary is bringing back a live programme of events for Easter including wildlife talks, animal feeding times and live workshops. 

One of the baby Ring-tailed lemurs recently born in Fota Wildlife Park, Cork.

Over the next two weeks, visitors can take part in an interactive workshop on plants and biodiversity with Peter Dowdall, learn about the wonders of the animal world with daily wildlife talks hosted by the Education Department in Fota Wildlife Park, watch the rangers as they feed the animals in the Park and enjoy award winning Learnit Lego workshops.

