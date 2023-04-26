Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 16:18

Events to take place across Cork tomorrow for Poetry Day Ireland

Now in its ninth year, Poetry Day Ireland will see over 100 free events taking place across the country, including in Cork.
Seven-year-old Ruby Byrne from Ringsend pictured helping to launch Poetry Day Ireland. PHOTO: Mark Stedman.

Breda Graham

Various events are set to take place across Cork today as part of Poetry Day Ireland, an annual island-wide celebration of poetry.

Now in its ninth year, Poetry Day Ireland will see over 100 free events taking place across the country, including in Cork.

This year’s theme is 'Message in a Bottle', encouraging people to ‘share a poem, read a poem, and speak a poem’.

The First Friday Writing Group will host a poetry reading event in Macroom Library where members of the group will read a selection of their own work from 2pm.

This will be followed by an open mic where the audience will be invited to read a poem of their own or one by another poet.

Matthew Geden will host a free poetry workshop for adults at Bandon Library at 11am. All levels and experiences are welcome.

Poetry readings will also be held at Cobh Library at 3pm today.

People are also invited to sign up for free to receive a personal phone call from an award-winning poet who will read them two to three reassuring poems by dialing The Poetry Line on 01 443 4277.

Participating poets include Thomas McCarthy, Jane Clarke, Michel McCann, Rachael Hegarty, and Molly Twomey.

All events are free but spaces are limited and early booking is advised via poetryireland.ie.

