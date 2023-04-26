Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 13:33

Case against former Cork councillor struck out 

The case against a former Fianna Fáil Councillor has been struck out due to a lack of directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. 
Liam Heylin

The case against a former Fianna Fáil councillor for allegedly harassing a woman in Cork city was struck out because of the failure of the Director of Public Prosecutions to give directions in the case by today.

The case had been listed peremptorily against the state.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, reminded Judge Olann Kelleher that he had indicated on March 1 that the case would be struck out if directions were not given by the DPP.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “The investigation is still ongoing. 

"Unfortunately, we have no DPP directions."

The judge then struck out the case as he had indicated that he would.

Joseph O’Donovan, formerly known as Gary O’Flynn, who was present in court, then left.

In cases that are struck out because of a delay in giving directions, it is possible for the gardaí to bring the same charges against a defendant at a later date.

The accused resides at his home in Melvindale House, Coolowen, Blarney. 

His bail conditions to date required him to have no contact, direct or indirect, with the alleged injured party in the case.

Joseph O’Donovan, formerly known as Gary O’Flynn, had been charged contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, for the alleged offences of harassment between July 30 and August 6 of this year at a location in Cork city.

