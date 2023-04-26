Pictures: Cork’s scout counties hold a successful event at Showgrounds

THE five scout counties of Cork held a very successful scouting event at the Cork Showgrounds last weekend as all the Cork scout organisations came together for the Cork County Shield 2023.

Over 400 young people aged between 12 and 15 years of age from Corcaigh Theas, North Cork, Lee Valley, Cois Lee, and West Cork competed in a scoutcraft competition which is comprised of camping, pioneering, and skills bases to earn places at the national competition which is held in Dublin in August.

Cork Kinsale at the All Cork county scouting shield at the Cork showgrounds over the weekend. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Young people from all over Cork City and county competed over the course of last weekend at the Cork Showgrounds in teams, building their sites and taking part in challenges.

Amy Brett who is a member of the Carrigaline Scout Group and who acted as the media lead for the Cork County Shield 2023 said the weekend was a great success. “It was a pre-competition for the national competition. This year was slightly different. There are five scout counties within the county of Cork. They usually hold their own competitions over five weekends, but this year we held the competition all together on one weekend. It was a good idea and it worked out so well,” she said.

Scouts from 80th Cork Little Island at the All Cork county scouting shield at the Cork showgrounds over the weekend. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The Carrigaline scout group member said the theme for the Cork County Shield 2023 was ‘Back to the Future’. “We held one big event so we pooled our skills and resources to allow as many young people to compete as possible and provide the best possible experience across the weekend. The theme of the weekend was Back to the Future. This was chosen to encourage the scouts that their future is what they make it and they have the power to create a fantastic future for themselves and their communities.”

Alicia Moore, 2nd Cork Ballyphehane at the All Cork county scouting shield at the Cork showgrounds over the weekend. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Ms Brett said the weekend is a chance for the various scout groups to showcase their skills and have fun. “The overall goal of the weekend is for our scouts to showcase their skills, meet new people, and most importantly have fun. We’d like to thank all the adults who gave up their time to help run the event and the Cork Showgrounds who have been very supportive.

“The event brought together all the skills from around the county and it got the kids together. They got to see how everybody else does it as well which is great. We had a total of 56 teams which is about 400 young people which is great. There was great excitement and a buzz over the weekend,” she added.

Aidan O'Reilly and Maeve McLean fom 74th Cork Frankfield at the All Cork county scouting shield at the Cork showgrounds over the weekend. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“The skills on show were great,” said Ms Brett. “The kids are so independent, they mind themselves and do their own cooking for the weekend. There was a lot of work put in on the the weekend run-up. Three teams have now qualified for the nationals from each county after the Cork County Shield. The nationals will be held in Larch Hill in Dublin, the national scout centre in August.”

Ms Brett said there are many benefits to joining a local scout group. “The scouts are a wonderful organisation. I have been involved since I was six years of age. The organisation aims to build on the social, intellectual, character, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing of people. It is a great way to make people more independent. We are very lucky in Cork that all the kids are such wonderful people. They really put a lot of work in. It is great for leadership and teamwork as well.”