Minister Coveney turns sod on a solar farm near Carrigaline

THE sod was turned on a solar farm in Kilmoney last Monday by the Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney.

The site in Kilmoney, outside Carrigaline is the first project of Amarenco’s €200m investment in solar farms in County Cork.

Amarenco which has its headquarters in Cork was established in 2013 to finance and develop renewable energy infrastructures, particularly in Ireland and France.

The group currently employs more than 200 people worldwide with 35 based in the Cork office.

Kilmoney 5MW Solar Farm is the first of nearly 20 investments earmarked for County Cork over the next four years in a total investment of €200m.

The first €40m of solar farms are now in construction with four other plants underway at Mallow, Whitechurch, Inniscarra and Kanturk.

Minister Coveney said solar will play a significant part of Ireland’s renewable future. “I am very pleased to support the first solar farm of scale to be built in Cork by Amarenco. Solar will play a significant part of Ireland’s renewable future. Through a combination of wind and solar, Ireland has the capacity to generate significantly more electricity than our own grid requires, by harnessing renewable resources.”

“Today is an important beginning,” said Minister Coveney.

“The future for renewables in Ireland is positive. Within the next decade Ireland will become a significant exporter of clean, green energy to the rest of Europe.”

John Mullins, Executive Chairman of Amarenco said the solar plants will bring ‘clean’ renewable energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

“This plant combined with Amarenco’s other investments in solar farms will assist the Irish Energy Sector reach its legally binding targets by 2030. These plants will bring clean renewable energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the State.

"Amarenco will be engaging in community supports with all communities where we construct solar farms.”

Ronan Murphy, MD, Amarenco in Ireland added: “We are very thankful to all who have supported these projects over the years. We particularly wish to thank our contractors, Greencells and Mainline Group and our planning consultants McCutcheon Halley.”

Amarenco who are based in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific designs, develops, finances, acquires, builds and operates medium to large-scale solar photovoltaic infrastructure.

It has already carried out more than 2,000 solar and solarised infrastructure projects and is the European leader in agrivoltaic infrastructure.