Public urged to have their say in forming new Climate Action Plan for Cork County

SEA levels in the Cork Harbour area have risen by approximately 40cm since 1842, according to a Baseline Evidence Summary Report published by Cork County Council in advance of a new Climate Action Plan for the county.
The local authority is seeking public engagement in the first stage of the plan aimed at increasing resilience against the impacts of climate change.
The new report contains baseline emission inventory information and also examines how the climate in Co Cork has changed in recent decades.
In addition to information on rising sea levels and other findings, the report also predicts an increase in the average temperature of between 1.1 C and 1.5 C for Cork by 2050, resulting in an increase in heatwaves and droughts.
Coastal flooding and erosion, the report states, are likely to become more frequent unless action is taken to reduce emissions.
The report was presented to a meeting of Cork County Council yesterday by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins.
“We are encouraging everyone to get involved so that communities, bodies, groups and other stakeholders can be part of the development of our Climate Action Plan,” he said.
Members of the public are being asked to make submissions on how the council can best transition to a climate-resilient, biodiversity-rich, environmentally sustainable and climate-neutral economy.
“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing our citizens and one in which everyone bears a responsibility to do their part for future generations,” the chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said.
“The development of this Climate Action Plan marks a new chapter for our climate ambitions which will allow us to build on the large amount of work already underway and create a specific Climate Action Plan for Cork County, reflecting national climate objectives but making them real at a local level.”
