Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 16:04

Cork hospital records second-highest number of patients on trolleys

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were 68 people recorded on trolleys at CUH on Monday morning.
Cork hospital records second-highest number of patients on trolleys

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for the Southern Region Colm Porter said the situation in CUH is continuing to deteriorate week on week.

Breda Graham

Cork University Hospital (CUH) recorded the second-highest numbers on trolleys across the country on Monday.

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were 68 people recorded on trolleys at the hospital on Monday morning.

54 of those patients were waiting on trolleys at the hospital’s emergency department (ED) and a further 14 patients were waiting on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys on Monday, with a total of 91 patients waiting on a bed at the hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork city, there were 13 patients waiting on trolleys at Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

In West Cork, there were seven patients waiting on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

Last week, the INMO called for a bespoke plan to tackle overcrowding in Cork city.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for the Southern Region Colm Porter said the situation in CUH is continuing to deteriorate week on week and that members are “under significant pressure across all wards”.

“Our members are under significant pressure across all wards. The bed deficit that currently exists in CUH is impacting the ability of our members to carry out the safe care they have been trained to provide to patients,” he said.

The INMO called for a national response and immediate engagement from the HSE.

Read More

Elderly free-pass bus user felt like 'second-class citizen' at Cork station

More in this section

Pictures: Dara’s charity cycle in Ballincollig raises €90k for cancer nursing Pictures: Dara’s charity cycle in Ballincollig raises €90k for cancer nursing
No dog fouling fines issued in Cork City so far this year No dog fouling fines issued in Cork City so far this year
Memory of Cork family lost to suicidal driver to be honoured at fundraiser Memory of Cork family lost to suicidal driver to be honoured at fundraiser
Cork resident jailed for sexually assaulting six-year-old neighbour when he was 15

Cork resident jailed for sexually assaulting six-year-old neighbour when he was 15

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more