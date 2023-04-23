Elderly free-pass bus user felt like 'second-class citizen' at Cork station

CONCERNS have been raised about Cork bus users who are not internet-savvy as ticket agents are no longer available at the city’s bus station.

It comes after Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn was informed that a senior citizen without internet access who was unable to use her free travel pass at the bus station was told she would have to ask a member of the public to book her ticket online.

Since the start of the pandemic, there is no ticket information desk staffed by a member of Bus Éireann, said Mr O’Flynn.

“There is no physical person that you can talk to,” he said.

“One lady aged in her 60s who uses the free travel pass was left without a seat after waiting for her bus, as the other passengers who booked tickets online had already taken all the seats.”

“She said she went down, and other people were after booking their tickets online. She went to wait for her bus. There was no space available for her on the bus when she got on the bus,” said Mr O’Flynn.

“She did speak to a driver or a bus conductor, who told her that someone would book a ticket for her online. He didn’t offer to do it.”

Mr O’Flynn said the lady was told to ask a passing member of the public to book her ticket online.

“There is no one there to direct you. She felt like a second-class passenger as a free travel user.”

Mr O’Flynn said Bus Éireann has to treat all of its passengers equally, whether free travel-pass users or paying customers.

BUS EIREANN 'SORRY'

A spokesperson said they “are sorry to hear of the poor service experienced by the customer” involved.

“Choosing to book a seat in advance on Expressway services is not mandatory, but it is recommended for passengers who want to travel at particularly busy times, such as Friday afternoons or bank holidays and for those travelling to the airport,” said the spokesperson.

“If a passenger chooses not to book in advance, they are welcome on any Expressway service on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Free travel-pass users travelling from Parnell Place bus station have the option to book a ticket either online or on one of the four in-station ticket-vending machines. There are no longer any ticket agents based at the station, but staff on the ground are available to assist customers when using the ticket-vending machines, which guarantees a seat for a particular service for a fee of €2 per leg of the journey.”

For passengers who book their seat on Expressway services in advance, Bus Éireann has posted a short, step-by-step video on Youtube. Search Bus Éireann Expressway, and ‘Calling all Expressway Free Travel Pass Holders’.

Bus Éireann customer-care agents can explain to customers how to make an online booking, seven days a week (7am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 6pm on weekends and public holidays) at 0818 836 611.