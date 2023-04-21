Taoiseach marks massive investment in wind energy by Cork-based Orsted; says region is 'thriving' 

The Taoiseach said he is delighted to see Cork “really thriving economically” and said his Government is determined to invest in infrastructure here to make sure it continues to grow.

Leo Varadkar made the comments on a visit to the offices of Cork-based Ørsted as it marked the investment of €700 million in wind energy in Ireland over the last two years. The global renewable energy firm has 19 operational windfarms across the island of Ireland creating 360 MW of capacity, the equivalent of powering over 234,000 homes.

The company has added 40 Irish roles over the last two years, growing its workforce in Ireland to over 100, with plans to expand this number further over the next 18 months. Globally, Ørsted invested €5 billion in 2022, primarily driven by the construction of solar and wind assets.

“[Cork is] a city in which new jobs are being created and in which we’re seeing a huge amount of investment in new companies coming here from all over the world,” he said.

“What I want people to know is that the government is determined to make sure that we have the infrastructural investment that’s needed in Cork and in the Cork region to make sure that it can continue to grow both in terms of job creation and in terms of population.

“So, that’s investment in roads, for example like finishing off the Dunkettle project, to investment in the Cork Metropolitan railway project which is in planning and is something we’re very much behind. There’s also investment in schools, hospitals, and broadband and in energy too."

On energy he said: “We are all deeply attuned to the importance of renewable energy in creating a sustainable future for Ireland. Companies like Ørsted have the scale, expertise and vision to make it happen, and to help ensure we meet our 2030 renewable energy targets.

“With both Irish and European energy projects being driven by the high-level team in Cork, Ørsted is an inspirational example of how a company can leverage the benefits of being based in Ireland to have global impact.”

Senior Director at Ørsted, TJ Hunter, said 'it has been an exciting time for Ørsted in Ireland' as they continue to expand their operations.

“Ireland already has one of the world’s highest percentages of electricity generated from wind power, with ambitious renewable targets aiming to generate 80% of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030," he said. "There is huge opportunity for growth in this sector, across onshore, offshore, solar and more.”

Mr Hunter said the company is committed to playing its role in ensuring Ireland becomes a world leader in renewable energy, investing in a variety of renewable energy sources to ensure reliability and independence of supply.

“As we continue to build our onshore renewables base, we are also actively exploring the Irish offshore market, utilising our global experience in this sector to realise the vast potential of Ireland’s maritime area,” he said.