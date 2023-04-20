Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 21:28

Woman (91) had both legs broken when struck by car in Cork 

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of six months suspended and opted not to impose any disqualification from driving on the defendant, who had no previous convictions. 

Liam Heylin

A WOMAN, aged 91, crossing the road in Bandon had both legs broken when she was struck by a car. 

Motorist, John O’Sullivan of Gahanive, Castlefreke, Clonakilty, County Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing serious bodily harm to the injured party, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Robin Jose said the incident occurred at 7.45pm on July 29, 2021, at Allen Square, Bandon. 

Defence barrister Neal Horgan said: “It was a momentary lapse of concentration. He was taking a right turn at a junction and the injured party was partially obscured by a vehicle coming from the west. That is not to attribute any responsibility whatsoever to the injured party. 

"He took responsibility – it is his fault completely. “

"Liability was admitted in a civil case and monies paid over.”

Judge Helen Boyle said that the injured party was a very fit woman who was very diligent in her regime of recovery and had thankfully recovered well from fractures to both femurs. 

She spent a total of three months in hospital after suffering the injuries.

The defendant, who is aged around 50, cooperated fully with the garda investigation. 

The judge noted that the defendant cared for his mother and also had a long distance between his home and workplace and she did not disqualify him from driving.

cork courtcork roadsbandon
