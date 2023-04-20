Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 09:25

Cork athletes enjoy further success at World Transplant Games 

Cork athletes who underwent transplant operations earlier in life are ,making their mark at the World Transplant Games in Australia.
Martin Mongan

Cork transplant athletes have enjoyed further success in Perth at the World Transplant Games.

Hugh Nolan from Doneraile, who plays off scratch, picked up a gold medal for his 33 points scoring 1 over (71 shots) in golf singles. This was his second gold medal win at the Games, having won the Golf pairs event on Monday with teammate Pat O’Sullivan from Mallow.

Hugh had been receiving dialysis treatment for nine years before being called for a transplant.

“I’d like to thank my work colleagues for covering to allow me to make the trip,” he said. “And of course, my kidney donor for making it all possible.”

On the first day of competition, bone marrow transplant recipient Mairead O’Mahony from Berrings won a silver medal in the 5km Road Race.

Transplant Team Ireland’s tally of medals so far at the World Transplant Games to three Gold, five Silver and one Bronze.

'Her life can improve': €12m settlement in high court action over Cork birth 

