'I'm very happy': Cork woman wins first medal for Ireland at World Transplant Games

A Cork woman has won the first medal for Ireland at the World Transplant Games in Perth.

Mairead O'Mahony from Berrings in Cork, who underwent a bone marrow transplant when she was just 18 years old, won a silver in the 5km race in her age category (40-49 years) with a finish time of 24.55, in what was her first time representing her country in the sport.

In an interview posted to the Transplant Team Ireland Facebook page, Ms O'Mahony was asked how she felt about her first-ever event and she responded.

"Amazing, amazing. I was very nervous beforehand. But once I started I just ran my own race. I think I did okay. My watch failed on me so I don't know what I did. I'm really happy, really happy. And it's my first games so I'm very happy,” she said.

A total of 14 Irish transplant recipients travelled to Perth this week to represent Ireland at the World Transplant Games which will run until April 21.

There were messages of goodwill abound for the Irish team including words of encouragement from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Australian Ambassador to Ireland Gary Gray, members of the medical profession including Clinical Lead Organ Donation Transplant Ireland Dr Catherine Motherway, rugby sporting heroes, and from the general public.

In a video message, Mr Varadkar described Transplant Team Ireland as “inspiring”.

“The World Transplant Games are a true celebration of life and possibility, and your participation is a great example to all those who have received the gift of donation. Your participation in the games shows sincere dedication to fitness and a deep appreciation of the second chance of life that you have been given.

“It is also an important way of honouring the organ donor and their families who made that possible. Organ Donation is among the most selfless acts we can bestow on one another and we have a duty to do everything we can to ensure that as many people benefit as possible.”

Ranging in age from 36 right up to 75, the current Transplant Team Ireland panel of 10 men and four women have all received organ transplants including two liver transplants, two bone marrow transplants, and 10 kidney transplants.

They are among 1,524 participants from 46 countries, all embracing their gift of life and honoring their donors in this celebration of life through sport.

Australian Ambassador to Ireland Gary Gray extended his best wishes to the team and acknowledged the courage it takes to be part of the transplant programme and part of the world games.