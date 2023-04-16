Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 15:48

'I'm very happy': Cork woman wins first medal for Ireland at World Transplant Games

Mairead O'Mahony from Berrings in Cork, who underwent a bone marrow transplant when she was just 18 years old, won a silver in the 5km race in her age category (40-49 years) with a finish time of 24.55.
'I'm very happy': Cork woman wins first medal for Ireland at World Transplant Games

Mairead O'Mahony on the winners podium after receiving her silver medal

Breda Graham

A Cork woman has won the first medal for Ireland at the World Transplant Games in Perth.

Mairead O'Mahony from Berrings in Cork, who underwent a bone marrow transplant when she was just 18 years old, won a silver in the 5km race in her age category (40-49 years) with a finish time of 24.55, in what was her first time representing her country in the sport.

In an interview posted to the Transplant Team Ireland Facebook page, Ms O'Mahony was asked how she felt about her first-ever event and she responded.

"Amazing, amazing. I was very nervous beforehand. But once I started I just ran my own race. I think I did okay. My watch failed on me so I don't know what I did. I'm really happy, really happy. And it's my first games so I'm very happy,” she said.

A total of 14 Irish transplant recipients travelled to Perth this week to represent Ireland at the World Transplant Games which will run until April 21.

There were messages of goodwill abound for the Irish team including words of encouragement from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Australian Ambassador to Ireland Gary Gray, members of the medical profession including Clinical Lead Organ Donation Transplant Ireland Dr Catherine Motherway, rugby sporting heroes, and from the general public.

In a video message, Mr Varadkar described Transplant Team Ireland as “inspiring”.

“The World Transplant Games are a true celebration of life and possibility, and your participation is a great example to all those who have received the gift of donation. Your participation in the games shows sincere dedication to fitness and a deep appreciation of the second chance of life that you have been given.

“It is also an important way of honouring the organ donor and their families who made that possible. Organ Donation is among the most selfless acts we can bestow on one another and we have a duty to do everything we can to ensure that as many people benefit as possible.” 

Ranging in age from 36 right up to 75, the current Transplant Team Ireland panel of 10 men and four women have all received organ transplants including two liver transplants, two bone marrow transplants, and 10 kidney transplants.

They are among 1,524 participants from 46 countries, all embracing their gift of life and honoring their donors in this celebration of life through sport.

Australian Ambassador to Ireland Gary Gray extended his best wishes to the team and acknowledged the courage it takes to be part of the transplant programme and part of the world games.

Read More

Disappointment over lack of playground funding for Cork's Northside in grant scheme

More in this section

Citizens' Assembly Ireland needs to find better ways to deal with illegal drug use, citizens’ assembly hears
Call for Spike Island to be more accessible to wheelchair users Call for Spike Island to be more accessible to wheelchair users
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland Irish trip reinforces Biden’s ‘optimism’ ahead of expected run for second term
cork people
Man who died after incident on Cork farm named

Man who died after incident on Cork farm named

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more