Council proposes to change one-way Cork city street to two-way system

Cork City Council is inviting submissions from the public in relation to a proposal to change the traffic flow at Morgan street in the city centre into a two-way system.

In the interests of road safety and convenience for all road users, Cork City Council said it is proposing to change the existing one-way traffic flow into a two-way traffic flow on the southern portion of Morgan Street, Cork City, from its junction with the South Mall to a point about 70m north from its junction with the South Mall, to allow safe local access to the street.

A plan and particulars of the proposed changes are available for public inspection until Monday, May 15 next, or online at Cork City Council’s Online Consultation Portal at consult.corkcity.ie.

The plans are also available at the public reception desk of Cork City Council’s offices at City Hall, Anglesea Street, between the hours of 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, excluding bank holidays.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed changes may be made at consult.corkcity.ie, or in writing to “Senior Executive Engineer, Traffic Regulation and Safety, Room 339, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork, T12 T997.” The deadline for receipt of submissions and observations is 5pm on Monday, May 15.