Forum to be set up to tackle dog fouling in Carrigaline

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath brought forward a motion at the most recent meeting of the Carrigaline Municipal District calling for a forum to be established to tackle the issue of dog fouling in the community
Cork County Council senior executive officer, Nicola Radley, agreed to facilitate an in-committee meeting between Cork county councillors from the Carrigaline Municipal District, members of Cork County Council’s environment and veterinary teams, and a dog warden, to discuss measures aimed at solving the issue of dog fouling in the district.

A FORUM is to be established to discuss measures to tackle dog fouling in Carrigaline, an issue that has been described as “unacceptable” by a local councillor.

“I am asking that we as a municipal district come up with something different,” said Mr McGrath. 

“We need an approach that will try and get the message out there that it is totally unacceptable from a public health point of view as well as a nuisance issue. We need to put some resources towards it and to produce a plan.

“It may require a special in-committee meeting,” he added. 

“I strongly believe we need to do it and take ideas from there. The problem is not improving. We can’t let it be ‘business as usual’.” 

Fine Gael councillor Jack White, who seconded the motion, said: “Previous efforts we would have made unfortunately have probably not progressed to a point of an effective solution. Action now is important.”

Councillor Audrey Buckley added that some thinking outside the box is required on the issue.

Carrigaline Municipal District officer, Carol Conway, agreed dog fouling is a problem in the area. 

“I do agree there is a problem, and we would like to do something that would have an effect,” she said. 

“There is no other local authority with a dog action plan. We could have an in-committee meeting and put our heads together.”

“We will come back with a proposed date,” said Ms Radley. 

“There is no one answer to this problem. Members of the public need to be encouraged to dispose of dog waste in the standard street bins or else take it home.

“A huge element of this comes down to owner responsibility,” she added. “That needs to be highlighted.”

