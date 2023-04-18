First-ever survey of walking, wheeling and cycling in Cork Metropolitan Area to be undertaken

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has committed to undertaking the first-ever survey of walking, wheeling, and cycling in the Cork Metropolitan Area including Midleton, Carrigaline, and Ballincollig.

The Walking and Cycling Index (previously the Bike Life report) will be expanded this year to include Cork, as well as other cities including Limerick, Galway, and Waterford Metropolitan Areas.

The NTA will work in partnership with sustainable transport charity Sustrans to carry out the biggest-ever survey of walking, wheeling, and cycling in Ireland.

The results will provide high-quality evidence on people’s participation in, and attitudes to walking, wheeling, or cycling - what barriers exist for them and what would help them walk, wheel and cycle more.

This data will inform policy decisions and help support better planning for walking, wheeling and cycling in Cork, and meet ambitious Climate Action Plan targets. It will be the first time collecting such in-depth data in Cork.

A total of 18 cities and city regions across Ireland and the UK already participate in the Index and approximately 1,100 people in each of the Cork, Dublin, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford Metropolitan Areas, representative of all residents, will be surveyed.

Following the survey, individual reports will be prepared and will be published in early 2024 for each of the Metropolitan Areas.

CEO of the National Transport Authority (NTA) Anne Graham. Picture Clare Keogh.

CEO of the NTA Anne Graham said she is “delighted” that the expansion of the Walking and Cycling Index is to include Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford Metropolitan Areas.

“The rollout of Ireland’s biggest-ever survey into walking, wheeling, and cycling will help provide us with the information we need to plan for the future.

By gaining key insights into how people make active travel a part of their daily journey across our cities, we can rollout additional pedestrian and cycling infrastructure that attracts more people to choose walking, cycling, and wheeling.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said he very much welcomes the NTA’s decision to extend the Walking and Cycling Index to many regional cities and said it will provide the information needed to put in place the infrastructure that people want so that they can have the choice to switch away from cars on some journeys.

“We have a unique opportunity to use the data and information from the Index to create truly sustainable communities and help reimagine our cities for a net-zero future,” he said.