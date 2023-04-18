Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 11:40

Trolley crisis 'out of control' says INMO as overcrowding at Cork hospitals reach all-time high

92 patients wait on trolleys today in Cork University Hospital today with 40 in the Mercy University Hospital
Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor

Sarah Horgan

HOSPITAL overcrowding levels have climbed to an all-time high as some 92 patients wait on trolleys today in Cork University Hospital.

Meanwhile, a total of 40 patients in the Mercy University Hospital find themselves on trolleys today bringing the numbers of people without beds across both hospitals to 132.

The numbers have sparked calls from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation for a bespoke plan to tackle overcrowding in Cork City INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for the Southern Region, Colm Porter described how the situation has spiralled out of control.

“Overcrowding in both major hospitals in Cork has become out of hand, with records being broken in both Cork University Hospital and the Mercy today,” he said. 

“It is clear now that this warrants a national response from the Health Service Executive.” Mr Porter highlighted the pressures on frontline workers.

“The situation in Cork University Hospital is continuing to deteriorate week on week,” he said. 

“Our members are under significant pressure across all wards. The bed deficit that currently exists in CUH is impacting the ability of our members to carry out the safe care they have been trained to provide to patients. 

"Immediate engagement is required to ensure that discharge facilities are available in the community and that all capacity that can be used from the private sector is being deployed.” 

INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Liam Conway described the situation as intolerable.

“The conditions in the Mercy University Hospital over the last two weeks have proved to be intolerable for nurses,” Mr Conway said. 

“There are real concerns for nurse safety when it comes to fire safety and infection control due to the levels of overcrowding. Our members are calling it for what it is inside the Mercy – dangerous. 

"Patients are being cared for near exit doors and in areas blocking fire safety equipment. This is not acceptable. As well as a national response from the HSE, the hospital and the South/Southwest Hospital Group is required today on de-escalation protocols and the cancellation of all non-urgent elective care.”

