Over 100 people recorded on trolleys across Cork hospitals

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 14:29

There were a total of 109 patients on trolleys across Cork on Wednesday morning, according to the latest INMO TrolleyWatch figures.
There were a total of 109 patients on trolleys across Cork on Wednesday morning, according to the latest INMO TrolleyWatch figures.

Breda Graham

Over 100 people have been recorded on trolleys across Cork hospitals on Wednesday morning.

There were a total of 109 patients on trolleys across Cork on Wednesday morning, according to the latest INMO TrolleyWatch figures.

There were 73 patients waiting on trolleys at Cork University Hospital (CUH), 58 of whom were waiting on trolleys in the hospital’s emergency department (ED) and 15 of whom were on wards elsewhere in the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Elsewhere in the city, there were a further 27 patients on trolleys at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

In West Cork, there were nine patients waiting on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

On Tuesday, there were a total of 67 patients on trolleys, with 54 patients waiting on trolleys at CUH, 45 of whom were waiting on trolleys in the hospital’s ED and nine of whom were on wards elsewhere in the hospital.

There were a further 10 patients on trolleys at MUH and a further three patients waiting on trolleys at BGH.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, the INMO had called on the HSE to take specific steps to avoid overcrowding.

In a meeting with senior HSE management ahead of the Easter weekend, the INMO set out a number of actions that could be taken to alleviate pressures, with INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha saying members were “concerned” at the very high levels of overcrowding.

Warning of teachers being overburdened with paperwork

