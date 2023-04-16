'Kindness hasn't gone unnoticed': Generosity towards ill Cork teen is 'overwhelming but beautiful' 

EFFORTS have ramped up to generate donations for a seriously ill Cork girl whose only remaining option involves overseas cancer treatment.

Katelyn Bracken from Farranree received the devastating news last September that the rare cancer she battled three years previously, known as paraganglioma/pheochromocytoma, had returned.

A paraganglioma is a rare neuroendocrine neoplasm that can develop in various parts of the body including the head, neck, thorax and abdomen.

The 17-year-old’s mother, Laura Bracken reiterated her appreciation for the kindness shown by everyone in Farranree since Katelyn’s diagnosis.

She was speaking to The Echo as preparations get underway for her and her husband (Katelyn’s father Stephen) to fly abroad with Katelyn to pursue treatment in Rotterdam. Katelynn’s younger siblings Kaiden (5) and Danielle (12) will remain in Ireland until more is known about the time period required for her treatment.

Radiopeptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) is a molecular targeted therapy used to treat neuroendocrine tumours (NET). It incorporates drugs or other substances to identify and attack cancer cells while mitigating harm to healthy tissue.

Katelyn Bracken with her family father Stephen, brother Kaiden (5) sister Danielle (12) and mum Laura. The 17-year-old is preparing to travel to Holland for cancer treatment

Laura said they are just waiting for the call from the treatment facility to inform them of a start date for their daughter’s treatment.

In the meantime, the family have been showered with generosity and kindness from those living locally. A Go Fund Me has also been launched to raise funds to help with Katelyn’s treatment expenses and the family’s living expenses.

“It’s overwhelming but beautiful,” Laura said.

“People have been knocking on our door with donations. We want to thank people from the bottom of our hearts. Even though we haven’t been able to reply to all the messages people’s kindness hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

She praised brave Katelyn adding: “Her spirit is so strong. She just gets on with it. Half the time, when I’m crying, I’m thinking I should take a leaf out of Katelyn’s book.”

Katelyn’s humour and positivity have been a source of inspiration for her family and friends.

“It’s heart-breaking to be honest,” Laura said.

“Katelyn doesn’t cry. When I’m upset, she’ll turn to my husband and ask 'what’s wrong with her?' She recently told me, when I was upset about us having to go to Holland, to 'think of it as a holiday girl'. Katelyn is so resilient that there is no getting her down.”

Laura spoke fondly of her daughter.

“She likes Tik Tok and would love to eventually do something with make-up. Our hope is that the treatment will go well enough so she can be back in school to study for her Leaving Cert.”

She also referenced the low points since Katelyn’s diagnosis.

“The waiting is the hardest. It’s going to be difficult for Kaiden and Danielle. We will be leaving them with my parents until we know what’s happening. Katelyn isn’t too worried about having to travel to Holland. Her focus now is on getting better.”

Laura described how the situation can be overwhelming at times.

“It’s difficult but I know I have to be as strong as Katelyn. At times I break down but once I have my tears out, I can pull myself together. Sometimes you have to release everything to allow yourself to be able to keep going.”

She described being touched by the lengths people are going to in aid of Katelyn’s Go Fund Me.

“My cousin Dean Babington climbed three mountains and ran 25km with all the proceeds going to the Go Fund Me.”

A number of fundraising events will take place during the coming months in aid of Katelyn’s battle including a fundraising night in St Vincent’s Hurling and Football Club on Friday, May 26 at 7pm.