Ikea open new 'plan and order point' in Douglas

Plan and Order Points are smaller IKEA stores dedicated to kitchen and bedroom planning where customers can find home furnishing advice and expertise to help design their ideal space.
IKEA has opened its new Plan and Order Point in the Douglas Village Shopping Centre as part of the company’s national expansion with more Plan and Order Points to come in Ireland this year.

Breda Graham

The focus of the IKEA Cork Plan and Order point is bespoke kitchen and wardrobe designs, although customers will be able to get inspiration and help in planning for any room in their home.

Products can be ordered from across the full IKEA range for delivery direct to the customer’s home or a location of their choice.

Customers will be able to book an appointment to start their design with one of IKEA’s planning specialists or use the in-store self-service tools to design their own solution.

Market and Sustainability Manager of IKEA in Ireland, Martyn Allan, said: “As part of our journey towards becoming more accessible, affordable, and sustainable, we are excited to open our new Plan and Order Point in Douglas Village Shopping Centre in Cork today.

“IKEA fans in Munster have until now had to travel to Dublin to meet us. This new Plan and Order Point means that they instead can meet us to plan kitchens and other areas of their home in their local area. An exciting first step in bringing IKEA closer to our customers in southern Ireland.” 

The new unit at Douglas Village Shopping Centre in Cork is the fourth Plan and Order Point to open in Ireland in the past 12 months.

