Call for Spike Island to be more accessible to wheelchair users

CORK Olympian Sonia O’Sullivan is among a group calling for Spike Island to become more accessible for wheelchair users after island management proposed an exhibition on the island honouring the life of a late Cork Paralympian.

Around 500 people have signed a petition calling for the same.

Kay McShane, a former Irish wheelchair athlete, won a silver medal in the marathon at the 1984 Paralympics and two bronze medals in the marathon and 800 metre race at the 1988 event.

Her record of three consecutive wins in the 1984 to 1986 London Marathon women's wheelchair race remained undefeated for almost 20 years until Francesca Porcellato tied the record in 2005, and then broke it in 2006.

Ms McShane was born near Fermoy but grew up on Spike Island with four sisters and a brother. She died on December 20, 2019 at the age of 70.

To honour her achievements, Spike Island proposed to host an exhibition of her trophies, medals and photographs.

CONCERNS

However, after visiting the island in 2021, the McShane family highlighted concerns regarding disabled access to the island and on the island itself.

The family had called for a disability-friendly bus service on the island as well as works to make the ferry more accessible and address unsuitable path surfaces for wheelchair users.

However, they said these requests had not been met. Now, the family has penned a letter to Spike Island highlighting the need for these issues to be addressed before any exhibition can go ahead.

The letter was co-signed by Sonia O’Sullivan, The Irish Wheelchair Association, Blanchardstown Centre for Independent Living, Independent Living Movement Ireland, and Unite the Union’s community branch.

The letter, addressed to the chair of Spike Island Development Company, said:

“Kay needs to be acknowledged also for her lifelong struggle for equal rights.

“She challenged the way she and others like her were excluded from public amenities, and treated as second class citizens.

“We were very glad to hear that a permanent exhibition to mark her life and achievementswas planned in Spike Island,” the letter added.

“We know her family and husband handed over her trophies and medals, along with photographs and videos of her sporting activities and equality campaigning to the management of Spike Island for the exhibition.

“We know also that they made clear from the beginning that the exhibition had to be accessible to people with disabilities.

“Anything less would be completely against everything that Kay had fought for.”

Meanwhile, a petition calling on Spike Island to “provide a wheelchair-accessible bus on the island to ensure all visitors including disabled visitors can safely reach the exhibition area” has reached around 500 signatures.

'FINANCES ARE TIGHT'

A spokesperson for Spike Island Development Company and board of directors said:

“As the tourist season for 2022 was challenging regarding visitor numbers and with increased operating costs felt across the sector, finances are tight and no commitments to any upgrades can be given at this time.

“The current van is used for the transport of goods and staff, and any alteration to such would mean that it would then be unusable for its intended purpose.

“The board of Spike Island Development Company would also like to put on record that since its opening in 2016, Spike Island Development Company has strived to make the site as wheelchair friendly as possible,” they added.

“Obviously with the structure being over two centuries old in parts and the entire island listed as a national monument, there are some areas which will remain untouched as we are required to maintain the original structures.

“Spike Island Development Company has added two wheelchair accessible pontoons and added a larger ferry suitable for wheelchair users.

“Ten out of the 12 exhibition spaces on Spike Island are also wheelchair accessible and there is a paved wheelchair friendly walkway from the pier up to the fortress and around the inner fortress itself.

“Since the installation of the pontoons and walkways in 2019, Spike Island has welcomed many wheelchair users and there have been no recorded complaints regarding accessibility.

“As per the wishes of the McShane family, we are not currently planning any exhibitions on the life of Kay McShane,” the spokesperson concluded.