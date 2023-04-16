Cork man's backward drive raises funds for good cause

A CORK man said he went backwards to go forwards after he reversed around a 76km route to raise more than €16,000 for Pieta.

Andy Moynihan reversed a car around a 76km route on Easter Sunday in memory of his late brother-in-law Michael Murphy and to raise funds for Pieta.

The Ballydesmond man originally set out to raise €3,000 but has now reached a staggering €16,100 for the mental health charity.

Andy began his backwards journey in his native Ballydesmond before travelling on to Kiskeam, Boherbue, Newmarket, Kanturk, Banteer, Rathcoole, Millstreet, and Knocknagree, and back to his home town.

“I always wanted to do something to raise money for Pieta House ever since my brother-in-law passed away in 2011,” Andy explained.

“We had a great day. Everything went off according to plan and we thankfully got back safely. Everything went without a hitch, thank God. Everyone did their job right on the day,” he added.

Safety was of paramount importance on the day and, as Andy made his way through the route, members of the gardaí, as well as Andy’s family and friends ensured both his safety and that of other road users.

“I had seven bikers blocking all entrances and roads. We had three or four cars in all the villages and towns, and had a car in front and behind me. I couldn’t have asked for a better way for it all to go off.

“As it stands at the moment, we are at €16,100 and I think we still have a small bit to come in yet,” he added.

“We are going to leave the page open for another few days and see how far we can get. We weren’t expecting that much at all.”

Andy went the extra mile in style thanks to Banteer dealership, E Tarrant & Sons Ltd, who kindly donated an electric car for him to use on the day.

“The car was fantastic, a lovely car to drive. I couldn’t fault it so a big thanks to Tarrants,” Andy added.

Andy admitted to getting a few odd looks as he passed through the towns and villages while going backwards but said the fundraiser was an overwhelming success.

Donations to Andy’s Reverse Car Run can be made on idonate.ie.