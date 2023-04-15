Cork Samaritans row in behind Charlie with walk in Curraghbinny

VOLUNTEERS from Cork Samaritans will mark a special Charlie Bird Hand of Friendship Walk this weekend with a forest walk in Curraghbinny Woods.

The veteran broadcaster will lead a 5km walk through Avondale Forest Park, Co Wicklow, for Samaritans on Sunday at 11am, while at the same time, Cork Samaritans will take part in a similar event in Curraghbinny Woods.

Members of the public are invited to join Cork volunteers and supporters at Curraghbinny Woods at 11am on the day, and to mark the occasion, a commemorative tree will be planted at the start of the walk.

The Charlie Bird Hand of Friendship Walk with Samaritans is being supported by Coillte, the State-owned commercial forestry company, which will open several Coillte sites across the country for 5km and 1km trails.

“Samaritans is a cause close to my heart, with its volunteers across the country extending the hand of friendship to others 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Mr Bird explained.

“That is why I am holding a Hand of Friendship Walk in support of Samaritans this April.

“I am urging everyone to come out and support Samaritans at one of the many Coillte parks being made available on the day, and spread the message that one of the most powerful things we can do is extend the hand of friendship to others,” he added.

Sunday’s event will take place just over a year after Mr Bird’s successful Climb with Charlie to the peak of Croagh Patrick, which saw thousands of people take to the hills for charity.

Jon Spencer, branch director of Cork Samaritans, said the charity is hoping to see as many people as possible turn out to support the walk in Curraghbinny Woods, and he praised Mr Bird for his support.

“Charlie Bird has been an amazing supporter of Samaritans in recent months and we are thrilled that Charlie, his wife Claire, and of course their dog Tiger are leading this Hand of Friendship Walk in support of Samaritans,” Mr Spencer said.

“These are difficult times for many people and our volunteers in branches across the country are there for people during their darkest times 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on freephone 116 123. We urge anyone in despair to reach out.”

For information, to register or to make a donation, visit charlieswalkoffriendship.com.