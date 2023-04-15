Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 14:50

Fine for man who called Gardaí 'rats' during incident in Cork city

Garda Enda Cotter observed the accused running at a patrol car shouting, “F*** you, you f***ing rats.” 
The defendant pleaded guilty to the public order offences

Liam Heylin

GARDAÍ were verbally abused as ‘rats’ at the height of an incident on Evergreen Road as they dispersed a crowd but where one man ran at them shouting.

32-year-old Jason Daly of St. Kevin Square, off Barrack Street, Cork, was fined €300 for threatening behaviour and €100 for being drunk and a danger.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed those fines at Cork District Court when the defendant pleaded guilty to the public order offences.

Sgt. John Kelleher outlined the background to the incident which occurred on February 12 at Evergreen Road, Cork.

Gardaí attended at the scene of a fight and dispersed the crowd.

Garda Enda Cotter observed the accused running at a patrol car shouting, “F*** you, you f***ing rats.” 

Sgt. Kelleher said at Cork District Court, “There was a strong smell of alcohol from him.

“Garda Cotter asked his name and he replied, ‘f*** off’. Garda Cotter asked him if he had ID. The defendant reacted and tried to kick out at Garda Cotter. He missed and tried to run away.

“Garda Cotter - with the assistance of other members - restrained him but he remained aggressive and refused to desist.

“He swung with his fist. He again missed. He kept shouting at gardaí and refused to calm down, trying to forcibly push gardaí away. He had to be pepper-sprayed to avoid him injuring himself or anyone else.” 

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the young man was initially shouting at other people rather than at the gardaí.

