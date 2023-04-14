Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 11:07

Voluntary group organises special train trip from Cork to Waterford

The Suir Lee Knot special will depart from Kent Station at 10am on Saturday, April 15
Voluntary group organises special train trip from Cork to Waterford

A voluntary group of rail enthusiasts has organised a special return train trip from Cork to Waterford on Saturday, April 15. File pic: Larry Cummins.

John Bohane

A voluntary group of rail enthusiasts has organised a special return train trip from Cork to Waterford on Saturday, April 15 in what will represent the first direct train from Cork to Waterford in many years.

The Suir Lee Knot special will depart from Kent Station at 10am on Saturday, April 15, and head to Waterford via Limerick Junction. It will take the scenic route through Tipperary’s Golden Vale.

The trip which has been organised by a voluntary group of rail enthusiasts known as Táilte Tours will include a special stop at Carrick-on-Suir to view the vintage diesel locomotives that are being restored there.

A break for approximately 2.5 hours is also planned for lunch in Waterford.

Niall Kelly who is the marketing officer for the voluntary group said it will be a great way to ‘kick’ off the 2023 season. 

“It’s been many years since a rail tour excursion started in Cork, decades maybe. 

"So what better way to kick off our 2023 season than with a trip from Cork to Waterford?"

“Whether you’re a diehard rail enthusiast or just enjoy a leisurely day out with a difference, our Suir Lee Knot special is an ideal way to round off the Easter break. Demand is expected to be high. Tickets for this tour must be booked in advance online at www.tailtetours.com,” he added.

A one-day-only event, this will be the first direct train from Cork to Waterford in many years. 

Táilte Tours which is named after one of Ireland’s largest steam locomotives is a voluntary-led committee that seeks to raise funds and awareness for Ireland’s smaller railway heritage groups.

The group aims to do this through the organisation of rail tours and other railway-themed events throughout Ireland. 

This will be their first trip out of Cork.

Read More

Water and traffic disruption on Cork's northside next week

More in this section

Watch: Cork politician thanks Joe Biden for 'changing hearts and minds' on marriage equality in heartfelt address Watch: Cork politician thanks Joe Biden for 'changing hearts and minds' on marriage equality in heartfelt address
Joe Biden hails US-Irish relationship in historic Dáil address Joe Biden hails US-Irish relationship in historic Dáil address
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after male pedestrian, 70s, dies in hospital following collision with van in Cork village Gardaí appeal for witnesses after male pedestrian, 70s, dies in hospital following collision with van in Cork village
irish rail
Water bills set to rise

Water and traffic disruption on Cork's northside next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more