Voluntary group organises special train trip from Cork to Waterford

A voluntary group of rail enthusiasts has organised a special return train trip from Cork to Waterford on Saturday, April 15 in what will represent the first direct train from Cork to Waterford in many years.

The Suir Lee Knot special will depart from Kent Station at 10am on Saturday, April 15, and head to Waterford via Limerick Junction. It will take the scenic route through Tipperary’s Golden Vale.

The trip which has been organised by a voluntary group of rail enthusiasts known as Táilte Tours will include a special stop at Carrick-on-Suir to view the vintage diesel locomotives that are being restored there.

A break for approximately 2.5 hours is also planned for lunch in Waterford.

Niall Kelly who is the marketing officer for the voluntary group said it will be a great way to ‘kick’ off the 2023 season.

“It’s been many years since a rail tour excursion started in Cork, decades maybe.

"So what better way to kick off our 2023 season than with a trip from Cork to Waterford?"

“Whether you’re a diehard rail enthusiast or just enjoy a leisurely day out with a difference, our Suir Lee Knot special is an ideal way to round off the Easter break. Demand is expected to be high. Tickets for this tour must be booked in advance online at www.tailtetours.com,” he added.

A one-day-only event, this will be the first direct train from Cork to Waterford in many years.

Táilte Tours which is named after one of Ireland’s largest steam locomotives is a voluntary-led committee that seeks to raise funds and awareness for Ireland’s smaller railway heritage groups.

The group aims to do this through the organisation of rail tours and other railway-themed events throughout Ireland.

This will be their first trip out of Cork.