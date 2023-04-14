Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 10:46

Water and traffic disruption on Cork's northside next week

Uisce Éireann said the works are part of its national leakage reduction programme. 
Water and traffic disruption on Cork's northside next week

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Donal O’Keeffe

Mains repair works are likely to cause water supply and traffic disruptions in parts of the northside of Cork city early next week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the works, which are part of its national leakage reduction programme, are scheduled to take place from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday 18 April.

The company said mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Churchfield Business Park and surrounding areas and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website using the reference CCI00061346.

Read More

Uisce Éireann: Cork city will always have a 'small number' of incidents of water discolouration

More in this section

Joe Biden hails US-Irish relationship in historic Dáil address Joe Biden hails US-Irish relationship in historic Dáil address
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after male pedestrian, 70s, dies in hospital following collision with van in Cork village Gardaí appeal for witnesses after male pedestrian, 70s, dies in hospital following collision with van in Cork village
Running water from a faucet Mains flushing to cause further water disruption on southside next week
irish water
Watch: Cork politician thanks Joe Biden for 'changing hearts and minds' on marriage equality in heartfelt address

Watch: Cork politician thanks Joe Biden for 'changing hearts and minds' on marriage equality in heartfelt address

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more