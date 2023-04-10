Cruise bonanza: Cobh to welcome first liner of new season today

Famous as the last port of call for the Titanic, Cobh is now often the first port of call for more than 100,000 tourists from Europe and North America. The first liner of the year, Ambience, is due to arrive just before noon today.
Cobh and Harbour Chamber president Johanna Murphy described the cruise ships as a “game changer” for tourism, creating a festival atmosphere in the streets, with visitors from far and wide filling bars, restaurants, and hotels, or taking the train to Cork city.
Between the passengers, crew, and the spectators who come to view the gigantic vessels, the population of Cobh can swell many times over on ship days.
Dozens of vessels, containing between 2,000 and 5,000 passengers each, will visit during this cruise season, which runs until late October.
“The town comes alive and it’s like a festival down here any day a liner is in,” Ms Murphy said.