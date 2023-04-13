‘Desperation is gravy’ to scammers says Garda sergeant as he warns of accommodation fraud in Cork city

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Brian McSweeney said two people in Cork City reported losses of more than a €1,000 each in the last number of days alone.
Both had paid deposits for accommodation they believed was legitimate in the Cork area. In one incident the property did not exist.
However, Sgt McSweeney said that even in the cases of known properties potential renters should ensure a house is empty first.
He referred to the great lengths con artists will go to in order to make a scam seem legitimate including the issuing of a fake set of keys.
“Accommodation fraud is raising its head once again,” he told.
“People are engaging with these sites and using [online] payment options which is basically like throwing your money into a black hole.”