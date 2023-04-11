US President Joe Biden's plane lands in Belfast

US President Joe Biden’s plane has landed in Northern Ireland.

Air Force One touched down on a dark and wet evening in the region.

The US leader is on a four-day trip to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The President has been “very excited” about visiting the island of Ireland for “quite some time”, a White House spokesman has said.

At a White House press briefing, national security council co-ordinator for strategic communications John Kirby outlined the president’s itinerary during his four-day trip, starting on Tuesday.

Mr Kirby said the US president will be greeted by the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he arrives in Belfast and they will hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Biden will then head to Ulster University to speak about the “tremendous progress” since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago “It will underscore the readiness of the United States to preserve those gains and support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities,” he said.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Kirby added: “Today, I think you all know is actually the 25th anniversary since the Belfast Good Friday Agreement was signed, ending decades of violence and bringing peace and stability to Northern Ireland.

“President Biden cares deeply about Northern Ireland and has a long history of supporting peace and prosperity there.

“As a US senator, Joe Biden was an advocate for how the United States could play a constructive role supporting peace.”

After his speech at Ulster University, Mr Biden will travel to Co Louth, where his great-grandfather James Finegan was born.

“The Finegan family lived there before they crossed the sea to begin a new life in America.”

He will tour Carlingford Castle on Wednesday before spending the night in Dublin, said Mr Kirby.

He said Mr Biden will then meet Irish President Michael D Higgins on Thursday and take part in a tree-planting ceremony and ringing of the Peace Bell at the president’s official residence, Aras an Uachtarain.

“Following that ceremony, he will meet again with the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, whom the president just hosted here for St Patrick’s Day.

“In both meetings, the president will discuss our close co-operation on the full range of shared global challenges.

“He will then address a joint session of Irish parliament about US-Irish co-operation to advance democracy, peace, security and prosperity.” Mr Kirby said Mr Biden will attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle on Thursday.

On Friday he will travel to Co Mayo for the culmination of the trip.

“He will tour the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock and visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.”

He will then speak at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.