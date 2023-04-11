Works to commence on paediatric care building and helipad projects at Cork hospital

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is set to commence advance works on the construction of the paediatric care building and helipad projects in the northern section of the hospital campus.

The works are part of the HSE’s investment in the development and enhancement of quality healthcare at the hospital.

Both projects have been separately granted planning permission by Cork City Council.

The necessary work that will take place will include the realignment of the existing northern campus road, the undergrounding of the existing overhead power line along the northern boundary of the hospital, and the removal of existing trees and shrubs along the northern boundary embankment, which were planted in the 1980s.

The tree removal works will be undertaken by a specialist tree care company in full compliance with health and safety legislation, with prior inspection of a nesting bird and bat survey by qualified ecologist.

The retained hedgerow along the northern boundary of the hospital will be retained and protected during the works.

The tree removal works will be then followed by the rerouting and undergrounding of the overhead powerline.

Once safely underground, works will progress to the realignment of the campus road with the construction of a new retaining wall by spring 2024.

The helipad works in their entirety should be completed by the end of 2023.

The lands north of the access road will be landscaped and extensively planted with a mixture of evergreen or deciduous hedges and tree planting in the next available planting season.

CEO of Cork University Hospital David Donegan said this is a welcome development in the progress of the two projects.

“It is necessary work to ensure that CUH can provide better specialist care to the patients across south of Ireland who use our services, to centralise paediatric hospital care in Cork, as well as to provide much quicker access for patients being airlifted into and out of Cork in an emergency,” he said.