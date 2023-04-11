Public urged to have their say on BusConnects following changes made to original plans 

PEOPLE across Cork City have been urged to continue giving their input on the BusConnects Cork transport initiative.

The National Transport Authority recently launched the second round of public consultation on the sustainable transport corridors (STCs), with significant revisions to the original proposals.

The latest round of public consultation centres on the preferred routes. It follows an initial public consultation last year.

The proposed STCs, of which there are now 11, will deliver 91km of new bus lanes and bus priority and 96km of cycling infrastructure.

Following the first round of consultation, changes have been made to all of the STCs.

After the publication of the revised proposals, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said he believed there to be a “number of positive changes to the plans” and that he would be examining the proposals in greater detail.

“I would encourage everyone, whether you live on one of the routes or not, in Cork City to take a look at the proposals, attend a consultation, or make a submission.

“This is a process that can be transformative for the city and we must make sure that the voices of ordinary people are heard,” Mr Gould said.

These sentiments were echoed by his party colleague, North West ward councillor Mick Nugent.

“I think it’s welcome that some of the things that residents in a number of areas across the city had been advocating for, and engaging on, have been taken on board which is positive,” Mr Nugent told The Echo, urging people to share their views on the latest proposals.

Fine Gael councillor in the city’s South Central ward, Shane O’Callaghan, said public engagement with the NTA removed one of the most contentious aspects of the first draft of proposals: A bridge over Ballybrack Woods in Douglas, known locally as ‘the Mangala’.

“I would have organised meetings between Douglas Tidy Towns and Hugh Creegan [deputy CEO of the NTA] and, as a result of these interactions and local advocacy, they changed the plan and they dropped the proposal for a bridge over the Mangala.

“I would have done something similar with residents’ associations in Grange/Frankfield… and, as a result, pretty dramatic changes were made and, by and large, they were made with what the local residents’ associations wanted.”

Mr O’Callaghan said smaller online meetings between the NTA and representatives of residents associations’ proved fruitful during the first round of public consultation.

Mr O’Callaghan said that while positive changes have been made to routes impacting his ward, some concerns persist and he encouraged residents to make their opinions known.

Meanwhile, Labour local area rep in Cork City, Peter Horgan, spoke to the importance of the STC plans.

“BusConnects has to work, it’s as simple as that. We have to reduce car dependency,” he said.

However, Mr Horgan said that the concerns of communities still need to be thrashed out.

“Every page of every route is a significant change to the landscape of the city; it has to work and needs public confidence.

“This is still only round two, but we need to see the data and detailed assessments in full,” he said.

Speaking at a recent press briefing on the preferred route options, CEO of the NTA, Anne Graham, said the amended proposals “respond constructively” to issues that were raised.

In some areas of the city, the NTA has proposed further ‘bus gates’ in lieu of end-to-end bus lanes as a means of reducing land take, tree cutting, and the loss of on-street parking.

A bus gate is a sign-posted short length of stand-alone bus lane.

This short length of road is restricted to buses, taxis, cyclists, and emergency vehicles during the hours of operation of the bus gate.

It facilitates bus priority by removing general through traffic along the overall road.

Ms Graham said enforcement would be crucial to the success of these bus gates.

“Enforcement is key, because, obviously, they don’t work unless they’re enforced, so we are working with the Department of Transport to see can we put in place camera-based enforcement on the bus gates and any bus priority measure, bus lanes as well,” Ms Graham said.

Ms Graham said that the STCs are a key part in improving the city’s public transport system, which she said is vital, given Cork’s significant expected population growth.

“The population of Cork is projected to grow by 50-60% by 2040,” she said.

“That means more people and more people movement, and without a better public-transport system and cycling network to cater for this growth, traffic congestion will increase and will become more widespread and severe, so doing nothing is not an option,” she said.

Chief executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty, said the revised proposals “seek to take on board the feedback from the recent public consultation”.

“The people of Cork have the opportunity, once again, to have their say on the amended proposals.

“I am confident that this project will unlock new opportunities to change how we travel and will also renew the city.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the NTA to bring the project forward,” she added.

A series of information events on the revised proposals will be hosted across Cork this month.

Commencing on April 17, the information day on STC E- Ballincollig to city and STC F- Bishopstown to city will take place in Devere Hall, University College Cork.

The information event on STC A - Dunkettle to city and STC B- Mayfield to city will take place in Mayfield GAA club on Kerry Road in Mayfield on April 18.

STC C - Blackpool to city and STC D- Hollyhill to city will be the focus of an event on April 19 at St Vincent’s Hurling & Football Social Club on Blarney Road, while the session on STC G - Togher to City, STC H- Airport Road to city and STC K- Kinsale Road to Douglas will take place on April 20 in Nemo Rangers GAA club on the South Douglas Road.

The final information event is on in Rochestown Park Hotel on April 21, centring on STC I- Maryborough Hill to City and STC J- Mahon to City.

All information events will run from 10am to 7pm.

Following the public information events, the NTA will also hold community forum meetings.

For those, groups will need to register in advance.

Consultation on the revised proposals runs until Thursday, May 25.

The NTA has stated that all submissions in the second round of public consultation will be reviewed, with plans refined accordingly.

The authority said it will decide on whether to hold another round of public consultation after this round has concluded.

For full details on all of the changes, or to make a submission, see www.busconnects.ie/cork/

Boreenmanna Road changes hailed as a partial ‘win’

CHANGES to some BusConnects proposals on the Boreenmanna Road have been hailed as a “win” for the community, however residents say they still have some concerns with the latest iteration of the Mahon to City sustainable transport corridor (STC).

Last year, residents mounted a high-visibility campaign, tying yellow ribbons to trees along the road in protest of a proposal to widen the road, necessitating the removal of trees.

Bus and cycle lanes were proposed in both directions, with the National Transport Authority (NTA) stating that “some road widening and removal of on-street parking spaces would be required to achieve this” in addition to the acquisition of some sections of land from private properties along some of the route and the removal of approximately 191 roadside trees.

Under the revised proposals there is now generally a bus lane proposed in one direction only on Boreenmanna Road.

Similarly, there will generally be one cycle lane on Boreenmanna Road accommodating two directions of cyclist traffic.

There will be a short section of road with two cycle lanes between Ballintemple National School and Yorkboro before again returning to a two-way, single lane on one side of the road.

The NTA state that as a consequence of these changes, “the impacts on private properties and roadside trees have been reduced”.

The draft plans may have affected around 73 properties, resulting in the loss of 283 on-street parking spaces and the removal of 191 trees along the entire route.

The revised plans are likely to impact approximately 34 properties, with the loss of 215 parking spaces and the removal of 56 trees on the STC.

Speaking to The Echo, Der O’Riordan, on the committee of the Boreenmanna Road Residents Association, said residents were around “80% happy” with the changes.

Mr O’Riordan said it was welcome to see a reduced impact on properties and trees which he described as a “win” but said “the loss of on-street parking is still an issue” for residents.

The NTA has proposed some new parking spaces near the entrance to Rockboro Primary School but Mr O’Riordan said this will not be sufficient to cater to all residents.

He said the NTA still has not addressed the problems residents believe will be caused by the pinch-point at the Boreenmanna Road’s junction with the South Link Road.

“The Gatso van is still on the Boreenmanna Road giving out tickets for speeding.

“BusConnects are trying to save time to get the bus from A to B on the Boreenmanna Road but you’re not going to save more time, there’s never a traffic jam there … the main issue is to sort down by the junction onto the Link Road,” he said.

Mr O’Riordan said that the residents association will be making further submissions to the NTA during this round of public consultation.

Summerhill residents welcome revised plan

RESIDENTS living on Cork’s historic Summerhill North have welcomed what they have described as “a more nuanced and sensitive treatment” of the area under the revised proposals as part of BusConnects Cork.

In February, Summerhill North Residents Association (SNRA) mounted a protest to demonstrate their opposition to what they contended were unworkable proposals for the area which would have seen three lanes of traffic — a dedicated bus lane and two lanes of general traffic — “shoehorned” into Summerhill North as part of the Route B: Mayfield to City sustainable transport corridor (STC).

To accommodate the carriageway expansion, the National Transport Authority (NTA) had proposed to narrow the existing footpaths, something which the residents association had been vehemently against, and the loss of on-street parking associated with the initial proposal was also among residents’ concerns.

However, under amended proposals published last month, revised traffic arrangements are proposed to operate during peak hours only at Ballyhooly Road/Glen Avenue junction, restricting through traffic movement at these times and reducing traffic congestion on this radial corridor.

This arrangement enables the removal of the previously proposed bus lane on Summerhill North, except for a short inbound section on approach to MacCurtain Street, and these changes have been welcomed by SNRA.

“[SNRA] welcomes the BusConnects decision to drop plans for three lanes of traffic through an Architectural Conservation Area and 10 minute walking hub.

“Likewise the proposed narrowing of the footpaths associated with three lanes has been dropped.

“This is of major significance regarding the liveability of this area, as is the retention of on-street parking for these old houses which have no other option,” the association said in a statement to The Echo.

The revised proposals also include a short section of two-way cycle track along Summerhill North from York Hill to MacCurtain Street to connect cyclists to the cycle tracks on MacCurtain Street in addition to the installation of two new pedestrian crossings — which have also been welcomed by the association.

They said the revised plans “demonstrate a more nuanced and sensitive treatment than first proposed by BusConnects”.

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran said the revised proposals “show the fruit of community engagement”.

“The new proposals for Summer Hill and Ballyhooly Road are exactly what residents had worked on with the NTA,” he said.

“That took hard graft and a commitment from residents to see it out. It will mean a radical reduction in traffic as well for the area, something residents had long been campaigning for.”

Concerns persisting on northside route

ON Harbour View Road in Knocknaheeny, concerns persist following the publication of the revised sustainable-transport-corridor (STC) proposals.

On the Hollyhill-to-City STC, the length of segregated bus lanes has been reduced, which the National Transport Authority (NTA) says dilutes the impact on private properties.

Cycle lanes on both sides are maintained for the majority of the road, as are the existing two lanes of general traffic under the updated proposals.

Local resident Don O’Sullivan said that while residents recognise what the NTA is trying to achieve, buses are not caught in traffic on Harbour View Road.

“The bus timetable is not impacted on Harbour View Road. The bus timetable is impacted and delayed as you go down into the city… there is no need for it. It’s a residential area,” he said.

Mr O’Sullivan said residents had suggested routing the cycle lanes through St Mary’s Health Campus, “a safer environment for cyclists”.

Ballincollig broadly welcomes revised scheme

PUBLIC representatives in Ballincollig have largely welcomed the revised proposals for the town centre as part of BusConnects Cork.

Under the initial proposals for the Ballincollig to City sustainable transport corridor (STC), the National Transport Authority (NTA) had proposed restricting non-essential traffic on Main Street through the provision of a new bus gate between Harrington Street and High Street.

However, under the updated proposals, plans for the bus gate have been scrapped and the number of on-street parking spaces has been increased to retain more spaces than previously proposed.

Fine Gael councillor Derry Canty said he is “delighted” the bus gate is no longer part of the scheme as he believed restricting general traffic on the main thoroughfare would have “killed the businesses on the street”.

However, Mr Canty said he still has some concerns with the proposals for the west side of Ballincollig and would be engaging with the NTA.

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher also welcomed the removal of the proposed bus gate in the town centre.

In a submission to the NTA following the initial proposals, Mr Kelleher said the loss of on-street parking on Main Street would have a “detrimental” impact on trade and would “discommode” elderly people regarding access to pharmacies, GP surgeries and opticians on the street.

“In fairness to the NTA, they have liaised with relevant community groups, myself as a public rep, they held information days and so on and I feel they have listened somewhat.

“The removal of the proposed bus gate in Ballincollig town centre was a no-brainer in my own opinion,” he told The Echo.

However, Mr Kelleher said, in his view, insufficient on-street parking has been retained under the current proposals.

He said he would be engaging with the NTA on this and some other concerns he has regarding the proposals for the Ballincollig to City STC.

His party colleague, Cork North-West TD Aindrias Moynihan said he also believes that some changes still need to be made to the proposed STC.

“I think that overall the plan is positive, it’s going the right direction – they [the NTA] do have to work out the detail and bring people along with them and I’ll be pointing that out to them directly in my own contact with them,” he said.

Concerns persist on Douglas proposals despite amendments

PUBLIC representatives have highlighted questions and concerns that persist over proposals for the Douglas area as part of BusConnects Cork.

A number of proposed changes have been made to the Maryborough Hill to City and Kinsale Road to City sustainable transport corridors (STCs) impacting Douglas.

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy said there are an “array of climb downs on proposed changes to local roads” in the city’s South-East ward that he would welcome and paid tribute to the many residents’ groups who he said, “formed and lobbied for effective change, compromise and alternatives in the proposals”.

However, Mr McCarthy said the “nature of Douglas Road’s future is still in limbo” and that he shares the concerns of some residents regarding what he described as the clearing of “large-scale roadside biodiversity” and “historic stone wall” if the plan as proposed goes ahead.

“I still call on the National Transport Authority (NTA) to listen to residents’ alternatives and to rethink the large-scale destruction of the road’s heritage.

“It is highly important that affected residents attend the upcoming public consultation meetings and express their concerns. ”

As part of the changes, an outbound bus lane is no longer proposed on Douglas Road. To provide bus priority, a bus gate is proposed east of the St Finbarr’s Hospital entrance.

The NTA said that as a consequence, the impacts to properties on Douglas Road have been reduced but that land take is still required from private gardens along Douglas Road to allow for the provision of segregated cycle infrastructure and continuous pedestrian footpaths.

The previously proposed bus gate on Douglas Road near Belair Estate has been removed. The bus gates that remain on Douglas Road under the current proposals are to be operational during morning and evening peak hours only.

Labour local area rep in Cork City Peter Horgan said he is seeking clarity on the proposals for the Fingerpost Roundabout which is proposed to be converted to a signalised junction to provide bus priority and prioritise “pedestrian and cycle friendly design”.

Mr Horgan said the NTA must provide “more detailed plans” on how BusConnects works. “There are lots of questions and rightly so because we only get one chance at this,” Mr Horgan said.

“I was glad to see the peak hour bus gates on Douglas Road that I suggested was accepted but we do need to see the public engagement sessions have as big a crowd as possible so all sides are heard.”