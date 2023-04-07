Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 13:55

Most methods to tackle conspiracy beliefs are ineffective, UCC study finds 

The study is the first comprehensive review of the effectiveness of various conspiracy interventions
“While the intuitive solution to countering unfounded conspiracy beliefs is to present facts and arguments that contradict the conspiracy explanation, our review indicates that this approach is among the least effective,” Cian O’Mahony, UCC School of Applied Psychology and study lead researcher, commented.

Amy Nolan

MOST methods used to tackle conspiracy beliefs are ineffective but those focused on fostering critical thinking or an analytical mindset show some promise, according to a review led by researchers at University College Cork (UCC).

To examine approaches to reducing conspiracy beliefs, UCC researchers conducted a systematic review to analyse 25 previously published studies, with a total of 7,179 participants. Various types of interventions were considered.

Some studies employed straightforward counterarguments against conspiracy theories while others used ways of priming participants to have a more analytical mindset before asking them about their conspiracy beliefs.

The analysis showed that only half of the interventions reported any significant changes in participants’ conspiracy beliefs, and only a handful produced changes with moderate or large effects.

The findings suggest that most existing methods for changing conspiracy beliefs are ineffective.

Notably, the most effective interventions tend to be presented to participants before the participants were exposed to conspiracy statements – an approach often referred to as ‘information inoculation’.

“Our analysis highlights that fostering analytical mindsets and explicitly teaching critical thinking skills is a more promising method for challenging conspiracy beliefs.

“While there is no current silver bullet that can completely mitigate misinformation spread by conspiracy beliefs, our review highlights some promising trends for future research.”

Professor John F. Cryan, UCC Vice President for Research and Innovation, extended his congratulations to those who worked on the study.

“These findings inform us on which interventions are the most effective in terms of changing conspiracy beliefs, and will have a positive effect on how society deals with the effects of conspiracy theories in the fake-news era,” he said. “I look forward to the future development of research in this area.”

