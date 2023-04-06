Dell Tech helps with UCC sustainability

UNIVERSITY College Cork (UCC) and Dell Technologies are working together to support the university’s IT transformation plan while increasing the overall energy efficiency of its IT infrastructure.

Ever since the pivot to hybrid ways of learning and teaching, UCC realised it needed to put its IT infrastructure at the centre of its operations.

The Cork university subsequently turned to Dell to adopt infrastructure that was fit for purpose and to modernise its processes.

Director of information technology at UCC, Gerard Culley, said: “We wanted to work with an organisation that shared our values and strategic goals. UCC is committed to working towards a more sustainable future.

"That’s why we chose to partner with Dell Technologies.”

“With Dell’s solutions, we’ve completely modernised our IT infrastructure,” Mr Culley added. “With the help of Dell’s PowerEdge servers, we were able to put in place modern, resilient storage and compute solutions, and achieve incredible results when it came to our energy and carbon footprints.

“We can deliver more flexible, sustainable, secure and resilient digital services and solutions to our staff and students for years to come.

Vice president and managing director, Dell Technologies Ireland, Jason Ward, explained: “With remote and hybrid learning now the reality for most third level institutions, UCC reached out to us to deploy a modern digital infrastructure and help UCC staff and students avail of a central and functional IT system.

"By harnessing the power of modern storage solutions, we are able to support the university as it continues to thrive as an innovative, competitive and sustainable research-led hub.”

Dell Technologies is also helping UCC increase their energy efficiency with next-gen series.

UCC is the world’s first Green Flag Campus and has a strong commitment to sustainable practices.

Updating to Dell PowerEdge servers has reduced annual greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 70% year-on-year while reducing power usage by over 50% and requiring close to 40% less cooling.