Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 11:55

Mixed weather forecast for Cork this bank holiday weekend

Met Eireann has forecasted some unsettled days in the coming week, including thunder and hail on Bank Holiday Monday.
Mixed weather forecast for Cork this bank holiday weekend

Scattered rain is forecast on Easter Sunday for Cork, especially to the West of the county.

Elaine Whelan

Cork is to experience a damp Easter Bank Holiday Weekend as Met Eireann forecasts mixed weather.

Those out celebrating Easter across the county are advised to prepare for patches of drizzle across the weekend before weather conditions worsen towards the end of the Bank Holiday.

“Good Friday will the best day countrywide this Easter. It will be dry and bright for most of the country, with just the chance of light isolated showers. Temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a mostly light southerly breeze," says forecaster Linda Hughes.

Today, Friday April 7, will see spells of sunshine. It will be generally normal, with the chance of the occasional light shower.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate south to southeast winds, fresh at times in the west and southwest.

Tonight, will be mostly dry with some drizzle forecast for later in the night.

Most of Cork is expected to remain relatively dry on Saturday, with areas in West Cork at risk of possible showers.

Rain is expected across the county on Saturday night and will continue into Sunday.

Raining on Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. 
Raining on Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. 

Scattered rain is forecast on Easter Sunday for Cork, especially to the West of the county.

The rain is set to extend eastwards through the day, with rain expected to stay heaviest in the west. Temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Following the weekend, Met Eireann has forecasted some unsettled days in the coming week, including thunder and hail on Bank Holiday Monday.

It is to remain generally unsettled for the rest of the week, with wind and rain warnings likely to be issued on Tuesday and for the rest of the week.

Read More

Celebrated athlete launches Cheetah Run

More in this section

'This money will be absolutely life-changing': Cork woman wins €500,000 in EuroMillions Plus  'This money will be absolutely life-changing': Cork woman wins €500,000 in EuroMillions Plus 
BMI Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals John Lydon’s wife Nora Forster dies aged 80
Emergency services attend scene of collision in County Cork Emergency services attend scene of collision in County Cork
<p>The pensioner passed away on Thursday afternoon. </p>

Pensioner assaulted in Cork city last month dies in hospital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more