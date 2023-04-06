Emergency services at scene of single vehicle collision in County Cork

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

The incident occurred this afternoon on the N22 at Farnanes in County Cork.

Two units from the Cork County fire service responded to the call at 3.25pm and are currently at the scene.

The fire engines at the scene are from Bandon and Macroom Fire Stations, respectively.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo the road traffic collision occurred shortly before 3.15pm this afternoon.

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of road traffic collision which occurred on the N22 at Farnanes in Cork shortly before 3.15pm this afternoon.”

The Garda spokesperson added: "Updates will follow when available.”