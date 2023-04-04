Cork politicians meet with representatives from the farming and fishing sectors

CORK TD Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) and Cork MEP Billy Kelleher recently met with representatives of farming and fishing organisations in West Cork to address concerns expressed by the two sectors on a range of issues.

Deputy O’Sullivan and Ireland South MEP Mr Kelleher, met representatives from the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) and IFA to discuss concerns about the proposed stocking rate under Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation Scheme.

The new regulations would significantly reduce stocking rates for some farmers, with many expressing concerns about the viability of their businesses and potential unintended environmental consequences.

Deputy O’Sullivan said: “Our farmers have valid concerns on the viability of their farms and potential consequences, such as land that may be used for tillage and forestry being bought for dairy land, just to meet new nitrates stocking rates.”Mr Kelleher added: “It would place major pressure on all Cork farmers if competition for land intensifies even more.

“The European Commission is reviewing animal transport regulation. Any review must account for Ireland’s island status, our access to the EU Single Market, and the need to move calves off dairy farms effectively,” he said.

Separately, the two politicians held meetings with fishing sector representatives in Castletownbere, Baltimore and Union Hall to discuss the impacts of Brexit, the need for Ireland to increase its quota across various species, the importance of timely payments for those who participate in decommissioning, and the high level of regulation and policing in the sector.

“Brexit has had a major impact on Cork’s fishing industry due to quota reductions,” said Mr Kelleher.

“Any changes in fishing policy must account for Brexit and the changing migratory paths of fish species. Fishers want a sustainable future for themselves, their families, and the wider community that they work as part of,” he added.