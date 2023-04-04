Clean Coasts Roadshow events take place in Cork

THE annual Clean Coasts Roadshow stopped off in Cork in recent days with events taking place at two popular beaches.

The Clean Coasts Roadshow is a series of free talks and workshops for coastal communities, which take place all around the coast of Ireland between February and May each year.

The event aims to bring together all those with an interest in protecting their local beaches, seas and marine life and environment.

On Wednesday, March 29, Clean Coasts teamed up with Dave Wall from the National Biodiversity Data Centre in Myrtleville for an Explore Your Shore! biodiversity workshop.

Participants were taken through rockpools and shown how to identify different species.

They were shown how they can be involved in a citizen science project, by helping to collect information about species they encounter on our shore and submitting that information to the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

“It is not often we stop and look at these wonderful sea creatures and sea life and take time to learn their significance,” Clean Coasts officer, Elaine Doyle, explained.

“Stopping to do this is a great citizen science project for all members of the family.”

On Saturday, April 1, Clean Coasts joined local communities, including members of Schull Tidy Towns, on Cadogan’s Strand in Schull for a two minute beach clean and family day event, which involved interactive games, exploration of the shells, seaweed and life on the shore, and a beach clean.

“The sun shone for a beautiful day in West Cork,” Ms Doyle added.

“Firstly, we met members of the Schull Tidy Towns at the Harbour Hotel to talk all things litter and then on to Cadogan’s Strand for a family day picking litter, exploring the shells and wildlife we found on the beach, using waste in our sandcastles and enjoying the wonderful beach.

“A not so foolish way to spend April Fools Day.”

This year, Clean Coasts, a charity programme run through the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, is celebrating its 20th birthday.