Daybreak set for €8.2m expansion

DAYBREAK has announced an €8.2m investment in its store expansion programme which will create up to 500 jobs across local communities.

The investment will see the convenience group, operated by Musgrave, open 37 new stores to add to its current 300 outlets.

The move will also support up to 500 jobs, bringing the total employment figure at Daybreak to almost 4,700.

The programme aims to bring the Daybreak network to 360 stores by 2025.

Last year saw sales increase by 15% compared to 2019, while revamped stores have seen sales grow by 22%.

The company has also developed a range of sub-brands including food-to-go brand ‘Munch & Co’, ice cream brand ‘Lickety Split’, and coffee brand ‘9Grams’.

Musgrave MarketPlace head of retail Thomas Morrison, said: “At Daybreak, we strive to deliver the best value and exceptional quality Irish products to customers.

“As consumer demand for high-quality food-to-go increases, we are responding by introducing new products.

“In particular, the market for evening meals is performing very strongly and we are responding with a new Daybreak own-brand meals solution which will enhance our offering and brand image.”

Mr Morrison said Daybreak is also cognisant that these are challenging times, with increased living costs and rising inflation and that the group is “continuously adapting to meet our customers’ needs and give them the best possible value”.

“I would like to thank our customers for their loyalty, as well as our retail partners in every community across Ireland for the role they have played in delivering this relentless value and service,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Daybreak Store of the Year Awards took place recently, with the top accolade going to Scally’s Daybreak at South Link in Cork City. The Daybreak Store of the Year Awards focus on four key areas, including products and services, store environment, communications, and people, all of which Scally’s Daybreak excelled in.

During the competition, stores were assessed against rigorous criteria, including a series of mystery shopper surveys and audits on store standards.