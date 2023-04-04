Green light for sheltered housing units on Cork city’s northside

CORK City Council has green-lit plans for the development of 20 sheltered housing units in Farranree adjacent to an existing sheltered housing complex.

Late last year, Farranree Sheltered Housing Association CLG lodged an application seeking permission for the development of the 20 apartments contained in two adjoining three-storey blocks.

Documents submitted with the application stated that the proposed apartments for elderly residents would comprise 18 one-bed units and two two-bed units constructed on a greenfield site located adjacent to the existing Árd na Rí apartment complex.

The design statement said the proposed development included a bridge link connecting to the existing complex with outdoor amenity space to be located between the existing and proposed development.

According to the statement, the massing of the scheme has been “considered carefully” in relation to the neighboring apartments.

It said the proposed development would include the provision of a rooftop garden, 10 car parking spaces and a covered set down point.

The design statement, prepared on behalf of the applicant, contended that the site represented an “opportunity to develop a challenging site to respond to local need for sheltered/elderly housing”.

Cork City Council has now approved the proposed development subject to 19 conditions.

On condition stipulates that public lighting on the main access road leading to the new development’s entrance must be installed to cater for the increased traffic, cyclist and pedestrian movement leading to the new development.

The extent of these works must be agreed to in writing with the council before works on the development take place and must be paid for by the applicant.

Another condition states that the total parking supply on the site cannot exceed 10 parking spaces inclusive of one disabled parking space.

It adds that the development must also include the provision of a minimum of 10 “high quality” covered bicycle parking spaces and a minimum of two EV equipped parking spaces.