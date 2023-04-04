Brothers charged in connection with Mayfield assault; and with producing a hammer and hurley

Books of evidence were served on two brothers charged with assault causing harm to a man in Mayfield and causing damage to a car parked outside the house.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed at Cork District Court that books of evidence had been served on 34-year-old Patrick O’Donoghue of 11 Millbrook Close, Glanmire, County Cork, and 39-year-old Christopher O’Donoghue of St. Anthony’s Park, David McCarthy Road, Hollyhill, Cork.

Both men are charged that on March 30 2021 at Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, they allegedly carried out an assault causing harm on Anthony Hackett and caused criminal damage to a Volkswagen car.

Patrick O’Donoghue was charged with producing hammer to intimidate another person and Christopher O’Donoghue faced a similar charge specifying a hurley.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent both cases forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on April 17.