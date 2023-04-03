Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 17:06

Man charged with murder at Mercy hospital may have bail application heard at High Court 

Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old retired farmer and widower, died following an incident at the Mercy hospital in January.
A 31-year-old charged with murdering an 89-year-old patient at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork in the early hours of the morning of January 22 appeared in Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Liam Heylin

A 31-year-old charged with murdering an 89-year-old patient at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork in the early hours of the morning of January 22 appeared in Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Sergeant John Kelleher said, “Due to the nature of the alleged offence the file is progressing but not sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions yet.” 

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, was present in court and explained to his client what was happening. 

He said, “The file is active on the garda side but it as not yet been sent to the DPP.” 

Mr Buttimer told Judge Olann Kelleher that the accused man’s bail application may be heard at the High Court in Dublin on April 6.

Judge Kelleher told the accused that if he was released on bail he would be obliged to appear in Cork District Court in person for the next hearing.

Mr Buttimer said there was consent to an adjournment longer than two weeks. Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until April 27 at Cork District Court.

Matthew Healy was a patient in the hospital at the time.
Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor arrested Dylan Magee of 30 Churchfield Green, Cork, following the investigation into the death of Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old retired farmer and widower from Berrings, Co Cork, who died following an incident at the hospital on Sunday morning, January 22. Mr Healy was a patient in the hospital at the time.

Det. Garda O’Connor formally cautioned the accused man that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say would be taken down and given in evidence. He made no reply after caution.

The charge states that on January 22 at Room 2, St. Joseph’s Ward, Mercy University Hospital, he did murder Matthew Healy, contrary to Common Law.

