Two rugby greats announced as Cork Persons of the Month

Two of Ireland’s rugby greats have been named Cork Persons of the Month for March.

Donal Lenihan and Greg Barrett were honoured for their contribution to the growth of rugby in Ireland.

A commentator and panellist with RTÉ Sport, as well as the game’s top writer with the Irish Examiner, Mr Lenihan is admired internationally for his rugby expertise.

Formerly a great player, he captained and managed both the Irish international team and the British and Irish Lions.

He was also a player and administrator with his beloved home club, Cork Constitution.

Greg Barrett is the incoming president of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and has given a lifetime of voluntary work to the sport.

He and his colleagues in the IRFU have been praised for promoting rugby across the four provinces, and especially with the Irish national team.

They achieved what many politicians could not, uniting Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and combining ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’ with ‘Ireland’s Call’ to acclaim and acceptance by the 32 counties of Ireland.

Mr Barrettt, like Mr Lenihan, also played for Cork Constitution.

Playing rugby at all levels, Mr Barrett was a member of the Munster team that famously beat the All-Blacks back in 1978.

Donal Lenihan and Greg Barrett have more than played their part in making rugby the enormous success it is in Ireland today.

The Irish rugby team is ranked first in the world and recently had great success in the Six Nations, going unbeaten to claim the Grand Slam.

Mr Lenihan and Mr Barrett have put a great deal of time and effort into getting younger generations playing rugby, and this hard work has paid off with the Ireland U20 team also winning the Six Nations and claiming the Grand Slam.

This is the first time in the history of the Six Nations that the senior and U20 teams from the same nation claimed the Grand Slam.

“What other sport in Ireland boasts the number-one position in the world?” asked awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan. “Ireland can be very proud of the role these two Corkmen have played in achieving that.”

Mr Lenihan and Mr Barrett will now go forward, alongside the other monthly winners, for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the annual gala awards lunch in January, 2024.